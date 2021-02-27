Karnataka Ration Card: Application Form, Status, District Wise Name List

Ahara Ration Card Karnataka Apply Online, Check Status & Search District Wise Name List at ahara.kar.nic.in official website: In this article, we will share information about BPL ration card list download process and online application of ration card Karnataka. Along with this, we will also provide information about the steps to see the ration card district wise beneficiary list with you in this article.

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Department issues APL / BPL ration card as per the requirement of the citizens. The Karnataka Ration Card is an official document used extensively in the application of domicile certificate, income certificate, driving license, PAN etc. as an identity card. To know the steps of online application of the Karnataka Ration Card, you should read this article in full till the end.

Karnataka Ration Card Application Form

The ration card issued by any state government is a very important document. Through this, food items such as: wheat, rice, sugar and kerosene (kerosene) etc. are made available to the poor families from the government fair rate shop. Along with this, depending on the type of ration card, you become eligible to take advantage of various government schemes.

In Karnataka, like other states, ration cards are made available based on the family’s economic status and number of members. Presently, the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department of Karnataka offers four types of ration cards to suit the economic condition of the families. Here in this article, we will share information about the steps of their application.Types of Ration card Karnataka are listed below:-

Ration Card Name Beneficiary Priority House Hold (PHH) For rural homes Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) Card Whose annual income is less than 15,000 Annapurna Yojana (AY) Card Older people more than 65 years Non-Priority Categories Ration Card Nonpriority citizens

Ineligible people will have to return their BPL card

Karnataka government has made a new announcement for BPL card holders which every BPL card holder should know. According to this announcement, all those BPL card holders of Karnataka state who have more than 5 acres of two-wheeler TV fridge land here, will have to return their BPL card by 31 March. Strict action will be taken by the government against individuals who do not return their BPL card by 31 March.

This announcement was made by Food and Supplies Minister Umesh Katti ji at a press conference in Belagavi. He said that the government has formulated certain criteria to select BPL families, ie families falling below the poverty line, according to which such people who do not have more than 5 acres of land, do not have motorcycles, do not have TV equipment, they are under BPL family. Can come and get benefits.

But there are still many people who have the above items, yet they are availing the BPL card. Therefore, you should return your card to such people, otherwise, the government will take strong action against them. Along with this, he told that even people earning more than 1 decimal 20 lakhs per annum also cannot avail the BPL card.

Ration Amount for Priority Household (PHH)

Residents of rural areas are

provided with (PHH) ration card. Subsidy based food grains are obtained in this

category.

Commodity Name Price per kg Rice Rs. 3 per kg Wheat Rs. 2 per kg Coarse Grains Rs. 1 per kg

Amount of Ration for (AAY) Card Holders

Antyodaya Anna card is issued to

families whose annual income is less than Rs 15,000.

Commodity Name Price per kg Rice Rs. 3 per kg Wheat Rs. 2 per kg

Amount of Ration for Annapurna Card Holder

This special type of ration card is provided by the Government of Karnataka to older men and women above 65 years of age for their alimony. 10kg food grains can be obtained through this card.

Types of Ration Card

Here 4 different types of ration cards have been introduced by the government, which are provided to citizens based on their financial conditions as well as income level. Different types of ration cards issued to the citizens of Karnataka are given below:

Priority House Hold (PHH) Ration Card – This PHH Ration Card is provided to citizens belonging to rural areas of the state. The PHH category RC is further divided into 2 sub-groups to provide food grains at concessional rates on monthly basis. People can now buy rice at the rate of Rs 3 per kg, wheat at Rs 2 per kg, and coarse grains at Rs 1 per kg.

This PHH Ration Card is provided to citizens belonging to rural areas of the state. The PHH category RC is further divided into 2 sub-groups to provide food grains at concessional rates on monthly basis. People can now buy rice at the rate of Rs 3 per kg, wheat at Rs 2 per kg, and coarse grains at Rs 1 per kg. Annapurna Yojana (AY) Ration Card – Annapurna Yojana Ration Card is provided to poor citizens whose age is above 65 years. They are provided 10 kg of food grains on a monthly basis by the state government.

– Annapurna Yojana Ration Card is provided to poor citizens whose age is above 65 years. They are provided 10 kg of food grains on a monthly basis by the state government. Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) Ration Card – Antyodaya Anna Yojana Ration Cards are provided in those households whose annual income is less than Rs 15,000. Such families get food grains at a cheaper rate than other ration cardholders. These families are provided rice at the rate of Rs 3 per kg and wheat at Rs 2 per kg.

– Antyodaya Anna Yojana Ration Cards are provided in those households whose annual income is less than Rs 15,000. Such families get food grains at a cheaper rate than other ration cardholders. These families are provided rice at the rate of Rs 3 per kg and wheat at Rs 2 per kg. Non-Priority House Hold (NPHH) Ration Card – NPHH Ration Cards are issued to families whose annual income is constant. NPHH ration cardholder families do not get food grains in subsidized rewards like the above RC holders.

Benefits of Karnataka Ration Card List

All the applicants who had applied for the ration card can see their name in the ration card Karnataka list through online.

This will save the time of the citizens, now they will not have to visit the government offices.

If your name does not appear in the ration card list, you can check the ration card status online.

Applicants will be able to get food items at the subsidized price on the name of the ration card list.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for a new ration card in Karnataka, the applicant must fulfill the following eligibility criteria.

It is mandatory for the applicant to be a permanent resident of Karnataka.

All the families who do not have ration card are eligible for the application.

The newly married couple are also eligible to apply for the new ration card.

If your ration card has expired, you can still apply for a new ration card.

Ration cards will be issued among the applicants based on their financial status and number of family members.

Required Documents

In case you fulfill the eligibility criteria given above, you will need some documents to apply. Here we are providing you the information of required documents.

Aadhar Card

Voter ID Card

Income certificate copy

A copy of the applicant’s original residential proof

Valid mobile number or email address

Self-declaration and certificate issued from ward councilor/chief

Passport size photo of family members

Income certificate

Application Fee

There is no fee for filing the Karnataka Ration Card Application Form and there will be no need to pay any fee while applying online for a new Ration Card in Karnataka. Whereas, on payment of Rs 100 per applicant, applicants can collect their ration card from the concerned authorities and get their ration card.

Steps by Steps Procedure to Apply for Karnataka Ration Card

In the event of meeting all the eligibility criteria and availability of the required documents, you can complete the application process through the given steps.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Food Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs Department. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to translate it into English as per your convenience. After this, you click on the “ E-Services ” option given on the menu.

” option given on the menu. Now a new page will open in front of you. Here you have to place the cursor on the “E-ration card” link which will open the drop-down menu.

Here you have to click on the “New Ration Card” option. After which a new page will open in front of you, where you have to choose the type of ration card.

You will be given the option of Priority Household (PHH) for BPL Ration Card or Non-Priority Household (NPHH) for APL Ration Card.

After selecting one of the options, you will have to enter the Aadhar card number and Aadhar linked mobile number in the designated place.

Now an OTP will appear on your registered mobile number, which you will have to enter at the designated location, after which you will see the registration form on your computer and mobile screen.

The applicant has to enter all the information asked in the application form and upload all the documents along with the form. After this, after checking the information you entered, Hit the “Save” button.

If the information you entered is found correct, you will be provided with a ration card within 15 days.

Check Ration Card Karnataka Application Status

You can check the status of your application by the registration number received at the time of the online application.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of Food Civil Supply & Consumer Affairs Department. Its link will be given below.

of Food Civil Supply & Consumer Affairs Department. Its link will be given below. On coming to the homepage of the website, you should translate it into English as per your convenience. After this, you click on the “e-Services” option given on the menu.

Chrc

Now a new page will open in front of you. Here you have to place the cursor on the “ e-Status ” link and click on the “ New/Existing RC Request Status ” link.

” link and click on the “ ” link. Select your respective district from the given references. After this, you can see the ration card status in various situations by clicking on the link given on the next page.

Thus you can easily check the status of your ration card online.

Karnataka Ration Card Offline Application

People can now check the process of filing applications for new ration card in Karnataka. This PDF contains a detailed online/offline process to apply for a new ration card in Karnataka. The application form has to be downloaded from the official website. In this form, you have to enter the information asked. After this, you have to attach and submit the necessary documents. Here is the direct link to download the Karnataka Ration Card Form PDF: ahara.kar.nic.in/Doc/nDUlrc.pdf.

Link Aadhar Card with Ration Card

Citizens of Karnataka state have now been provided the facility to link their unique identification number or Aadhaar card to their ration card. It can link Aadhaar online by visiting the official website and then clicking on the link “Link to UID”. After linking the Aadhaar card, you will be able to secure all your information.

Karnataka Ration Card List from Ahara

You can check the ration card list without visiting the concerned office through the Ahara Ration Card Karnataka online portal. You can complete the process of checking the ration card list through the online portal from anywhere.

First, visit the official website of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department (ahara.kar.nic.in).

of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department (ahara.kar.nic.in). Click on the “e-Services” tab in the menu bar on the homepage of the website.

Miracle, click on the “e-Ration” link & Select the “Show Village List” tab.

Select your respective district, taluk, gram panchayat, and village by clicking on the “ Go ” button of the cutter.

” button of the cutter. A list of all the ration cards of your selected village will appear. Check the description by searching your ration card.

Timeline to Issue Ration Card

The time limit for submission of the ration card application has been prescribed for citizens of Karnataka state. All applicants can submit the application form through the entire Karnataka Ration Card online system and new ration cards will be issued within 15 days of submitting the application.

Helpline Number

In case of any kind of trouble, you can get help by calling the toll free helpline number and email id given. Along with this, you can also get help at departmental address.

Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department and Legal Metrology Department,

Vikas Saudha, Bangalore – 560001

Phone Number – 1967 or 1800-425-9339

Also read – CEO Karnataka Voter List 2020, Download, Check Electoral Roll

We hope that you will definitely find information related to Karnataka Ration Card beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this then you can ask us through comments. In addition, you can also bookmark our website.

FAQ’s

What is Karnataka Ration Card Customer Care Toll Free Number?

The toll free helpline number 1967 & 1800-425-9339 of Karnataka Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department is. You can clarify your questions about ration card Karnataka by calling these numbers.

How to check ration card status?

You can check your ration card application status through the E-status link on the website of the Department of Food and Supplies.

How to download Ration Card Karnataka BPL list?

You can easily check the BPL beneficiary list through the link given on the official website.

Is it mandatory for the applicant to submit annual income details?

Yes, it is mandatory for the applicant to submit annual income details for the ration card application.