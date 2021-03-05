Karnataka Ration Card List 2021: Search Name, Check Status, Download List

Ahara Ration Card Karnataka Application Status Online Search Name District Wise Beneficiary List at ahara.kar.nic.in: Here in this article, we will also share information about ration card Karnataka application status, Karnataka ration card search name, beneficiary list, and procedure to apply. Along with this, information about the steps of viewing the ration card beneficiary list will also be shared.

Through this article, all the applicants who have recently applied for Karnataka Ration Card can check the status of their application. We will give you information regarding carrying out all these procedures on the official website of the Food Civil Supply & Consumer Affairs Department. You are requested to read this article from beginning to end.

Karnataka Ration Card Status Online

The ration card issued by any state is a useful document with the whole world, especially in India. Ration card is a very important document for every citizen living in India, through which he can get food and other facilities at affordable rates from the government fair rate shop. Apart from this, ration card beneficiaries will be able to get the benefit from many schemes.

Like other states, ration cards are

provided by the Karnataka state government based on the number and economic

status of the family members. Ration cards are issued by the Government of

Karnataka according to the economic status of families under various categories

and the number of family members.

Presently, the Food Civil Supplies

& Consumer Affairs Department of Karnataka offers four types of ration

cards to suit the economic condition of the families.

PHH (Priority House Hold) Ration Cards

Annapurna Yojana Ration Cards

Antyodaya Anna Yojana Ration Cards

(Non-Priority House Hold) Ration Cards- NPHH

Here all the necessary information regarding the three ration cards is provided below.

Overview of Ration Card Karnataka

Ration Card Name Ration Card Karnataka Launched By Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department State Karnataka Beneficiaries People of State Application Procedure Online Year 2021 Types of ration card issued by Four (PHH, NPHH, AY, AAY) Category Karnataka Govt. Scheme Official Website www.ahara.kar.nic.in/

Benefits of the Ration Card

In India, the ration card is an extremely important document. Various types of ration cards are available for permanent residents in Karnataka. Here we will give you the details of all the four types of ration cards. Food items can be obtained at subsidized rates from the government fair rate shops through ration cards. You can get subsidized products at government ration outlets through BPL or APL ration cards without any hassle. Thus, a ration card is the way to get food items without the problem of financial money.

Types of Ration Card issued in Karnataka

The Karnataka Food Civil Supply & Consumer Affairs Department issues four types of ration cards according to the economic status of the families.

PHH Ration Cards – Priority House Hold Ration Cards are provided to citizens belonging to rural areas. The ration cards of the PHH category are further divided into two sub-groups. Food and other facilities are available on a monthly basis under this ration card. All the beneficiaries get rice at the rate of Rs 3 per kg, wheat at Rs 2 per kg, and oil at Rs 1 per kg through this card.

– Priority House Hold Ration Cards are provided to citizens belonging to rural areas. The ration cards of the PHH category are further divided into two sub-groups. Food and other facilities are available on a monthly basis under this ration card. All the beneficiaries get rice at the rate of Rs 3 per kg, wheat at Rs 2 per kg, and oil at Rs 1 per kg through this card. Annapurna Yojana Ration Cards – These ration cards are issued to those family members whose age is 65 years or more. Under this, 10 kg of food grains is made available on a monthly basis.

– These ration cards are issued to those family members whose age is 65 years or more. Under this, 10 kg of food grains is made available on a monthly basis. Antyodaya Anna Yojana Ration Cards – This ration card is issued to families with monthly income less than Rs 15000. Under this, the beneficiary family gets food grains at a cheaper rate than other ration cards. In this, rice is provided to the family at the rate of Rs 3 per kg and wheat at the rate of Rs 2 per kg.

– This ration card is issued to families with monthly income less than Rs 15000. Under this, the beneficiary family gets food grains at a cheaper rate than other ration cards. In this, rice is provided to the family at the rate of Rs 3 per kg and wheat at the rate of Rs 2 per kg. Non-Priority House Hold (NPHH) Ration Cards – These ration cards are issued to the families who are receiving a stable annual income. These ration cardholders do not receive food grains on this card.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for a new ration card in

Karnataka, the applicant must fulfill the following eligibility criteria.

The applicant should be a permanent resident of Karnataka.

The family which does not have a ration card is eligible to apply.

Newly married couples can also apply for a new ration card.

If your ration card has expired, you can still apply for a new ration card.

Ration cards will be distributed among the beneficiaries on the basis of their family members and financial status.

Required Documents

If you fulfill all the above

eligibility criteria then you will also need some documents for online

application. Here we are providing information about some required documents.

A copy of the applicant’s original residential proof

A copy of the headman’s age certificate

A copy of identity proof such as voter ID, driving license, Aadhar card.

A copy of the family income proof

Passport size photo of the applicant

Valid mobile number or email address

Self-declaration and certificate issued from ward councilor/head.

Tenancy agreement (if the applicant is a tenant)

Apart from this, in the event of an update, other documents can also be demanded at the time of application.

Karnataka Ration Card Online Application 2021

You can apply online in case you fulfill all the eligibility criteria and all the necessary documents are available. For this, you have to follow the easy steps given.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of Food Civil Supply & Consumer Affairs Department. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On coming to the homepage of the website, you should translate it into English as per your convenience. After this, you click on the “ e-Services ” option given on the menu.

” option given on the menu. Now a new page will open in front of you. Here you have to place the cursor on the “e-ration card” link which will open a drop-down menu.

Here you have to click on the “New Ration Card” option. After which a new page will open in front of you, where you have to choose the type of ration card.

You will be given the option of Priority Household (PHH) for BPL Ration Card or Non-Priority Household (NPHH) for APL Ration Card.

After selecting one of the options, you will have to enter the Aadhar card number and Aadhar linked mobile number in the designated place.

Now an OTP will appear on your registered mobile number, which you will have to enter at the designated location, after which you will see the registration form on your computer and mobile screen as follows: –

The applicant has to enter all the information asked in the application form and upload all the documents along with the form. After this, after checking the information you entered, Hit the “Save” button.

After successfully submitting the application, a ration card will be issued within 15 days of submission of the application. Applicants can collect their taxes by paying Rs 100 per ration.

How to Check Ration Card Karnataka Application Status

You can check the status of your application by the registration number received at the time of the online application.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Food Civil Supply & Consumer Affairs Department. Its link will be given below.

of the Food Civil Supply & Consumer Affairs Department. Its link will be given below. On coming to the homepage of the website, you should translate it into English as per your convenience. After this, you click on the “e-Services” option given on the menu.

Now a new page will open in front of you. Here you have to place the cursor on the “ e-Status ” link and click on the “New/Existing RC Request Status” link.

” link and click on the “New/Existing RC Request Status” link. Select your respective district from the given references. After this, you can see the ration card status in various situations by clicking on the link given on the next page.

Thus you can easily check the status of your ration card online.

Karnataka Ration Card List from Ahara

You can check the ration card list without visiting the concerned office through the Ahara Ration Card Karnataka online portal. You can complete the process of checking the ration card list through the online portal from anywhere.

First, visit the official website of the food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department (ahara.kar.nic.in).

of the food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department (ahara.kar.nic.in). Click on the “e-Services” tab in the menu bar on the homepage of the website.

Miracle, click on the “e-Ration” link & Select the “Show Village List” tab.

Select your respective district, taluk, gram panchayat, and village by clicking on the “ Go ” button of the cutter.

” button of the cutter. A list of all the ration cards of your selected village will appear. Check the description by searching your ration cord.

Make Amendment Request

To make amendments you need to visit the official website of the Food Civil Supply & Consumer Affairs Department.

of the Food Civil Supply & Consumer Affairs Department. On coming to the homepage of the website, you should translate it into English as per your convenience. After this, you click on the “e-Services” option given on the menu.

Now a new page will open in front of you. Here you have to place the cursor on the “e-ration card” link which will open a drop-down menu.

Then click “ Only For Bengaluru Districts Click Here ” Or “ Only For Kalaburagi/Bengaluru Divisions Except for Bengaluru(Urban/Rural/City) Click Here ” (Ballari, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shivamoga, Tumakuru, Yadgir district only) Or “ Only For Belagavi/Mysuru Divisions Click Here ”(Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajnagara, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwar, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura district)

” Or “ ” (Ballari, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shivamoga, Tumakuru, Yadgir district only) Or “ ”(Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajnagara, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwar, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura district) A new page will open in front of you, here you have to fill in all the necessary details.

After uploading all the required documents, check the information filled by you and click on the “Submit” button.

View Cancelled and Suspended List

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ e-services “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

“. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Now click on “Cancelled / with holded List” under “e-Ration Card”. Then the village list will open to ask the details about, taluk, month, and year.

Here select the district, taluk, month, and year and then click on the “Go” option to open the Karnataka new ration card list.

View List of New Ration Cards Which Is Not Distributed

In order to view list of new ration cards which is not distributed follow the steps provided below:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ e-services “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

“. After this, a new page will open in front of you. On this page, click on the “e-ration card” link and then click on the “ new ration card which is not distributed ” link.

” link. Choose your district and taluka and press the button

Finally, the list of new ration cards that are not distributed will appear on the screen online.

View Details of Fair Price Shop

Follow the below given steps to view details of fair price shop

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ e-services “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

“. After this, a new page will open in front of you. On this new page click on the fair price shop and then select show FPS.

a new form will open on your screen fill all the details in the form and press the Go button

The fair price shop details will be visible on your device screen.

Procedure to View Undelivered NRC

You can View the Undelivered NRC by following the procedure provided below:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “e-services“. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page, you need to click on the ration card option and click on undelivered NRC option.

Now, you need to enter the required information in the form and click on the go button.

After pressing the go button the related information will open up on your device screen.

Procedure to Give Opinion On FPS

The Procedure of Giving Opinion On FPS consists the steps given below:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “e-services“. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page, you need to click on the e fair price shop link and after that click on the opinion on FPS option.

Now, a form will open in front of you where you have to enter the required details and press go button.

After pressing the go button your Openion for FPS will be saved.

Procedure to View Status of New FPS Report

To View Status Of New FPS Report you can follow the steps as follows:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “e-services“. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Now, on this page you have to choose the option of e-fair price shop and then press the status of new FPS request link.

A form will open in front of you where you need to enter all the required details.

After filling the details press the go button to view the required information.

Check FPS wise RC (Ration Card)

First, go to the official website .

. Click on the e-service option from the menu bar & then go to the- Fair Price Shop option.

Select “ Show RC List ” option from the drop-down list

” option from the drop-down list Select the district, taluka, shop, and click the “Go” option.

View Ration Card Online

First of all, go to the official website to see the ration card.

to see the ration card. On the homepage of the website, click on the “e-service” section in the menu bar.

Go to the “e-ration card” option and then select the “ Show Ration Card ” option.

” option. Enter your RC No. and select go option

Your ration card will appear on the computer and mobile screen.

Link Aadhaar Card with Ration Card

To link Aadhar card wit Ration card you need to visit the official website of the Food Civil Supply & Consumer Affairs Department.

of the Food Civil Supply & Consumer Affairs Department. Select and click on the “e-service” section from the menu bar on the homepage of the website.

After this, click on the e-ration card option and then select the “ Link to the UID ” option.

” option. Upload the required documents by filling the required details in the space provided.

After reviewing the information, you have filled in, click on the “Submit” button.

Procedure to View SMS Service Details

The Procedure to View the SMS Service details are as follows:

First of all you have to go to the official website of the food , civil supplies, and the Consumer Affairs department. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

, civil supplies, and the Consumer Affairs department. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ e-services ” in the menu. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” in the menu. After this, a new page will open in front of you. On this page select the SMS services option and after clicking on the option the details will open up on your device screen.

How to View Taluk List on Ration Card Karnataka Portal

You can view the Taluk List on Ration Card Karnataka Portal by following the easy steps provided below:

First of all you have to go to the official website of the food , civil supplies, and the Consumer Affairs department. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

, civil supplies, and the Consumer Affairs department. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ e-services ” in the menu. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” in the menu. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Now on this page you need to click on the e- fair price shop option.

After that press the show taluka list option and then a new page will open on your device screen.

Now on this page you need to select your district and taluk and after that press go button.

After clicking on Go Button the taluk list will open on your device screen.

Procedure to View Wholesale Points

The Procedure to View wholesale Points consists the below provided steps:

First of all you have to go to the official website of the food , civil supplies, and the Consumer Affairs department. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

, civil supplies, and the Consumer Affairs department. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ e-services ” in the menu. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” in the menu. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Now on this page you need to click on the e- fair price shop option.

After that press the show wholesale points option and then a new page will open on your device screen.

Now on this page you need to select your district and after that press Go button.

After clicking on Go Button the Wholesale points related information will be displayed on your device screen.

How to View POS Shop List?

The Procedure to View the POS Shop list are as follows:

First of all you have to go to the official website of the food , civil supplies, and the Consumer Affairs department. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

, civil supplies, and the Consumer Affairs department. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ e-services ” in the menu. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” in the menu. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Now on this page you need to click on the e- fair price shop option.

After that press the show POS shop option and then a new page will open on your device screen.

Now on this page you need to select your district & taluk and after that press Go button.

After clicking on Go Button the POS Shop List will be displayed on your device screen.

Procedure to View Ration Lifting Status

The Procedure of Viewing the Ration Lifting Status consist the below provided easy steps.

First of all you have to go to the official website of the department of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department, Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the department of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department, Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “E-Services” tab. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page click on the E-ration card option and then press the show ration lifting status from the drop-down list.

Now, enter your ration card number in the given box and press go button.

After pressing the go Button the Ration Lifting Status will open in front of you.

Procedure to View Willingness of APL RC

To View Willingness Of APL RC you can follow the below provided procedure.

First of all you have to go to the official website of the department of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department, Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the department of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department, Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of the “E-Services” tab. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page, in the side menu bar click on e-ration card and then show willingness of APL RC.

After clicking on this link a new page will open in front of you. Here on this page you need to enter your ration card number.

Finally after entering the ration card number press the go button and the desired information will open in front of you.

Procedure to View Information Regarding Court Cases

You can View Information Regarding Court Cases by following the few easy steps provided below:

First of all you have to go to the official website of the department of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department, Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the department of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department, Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “Court cases” in the menu. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page you can see a list of Court cases with links on it.

Press the link of your desired Court Case and a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page the related information can be checked.

Download Karnataka Ration Card Mobile App

Follow the steps to download Karnataka ration card mobile app:

First of all, you need to open the Google Play Store.

on the top of the screen you can see the search option, enter the Karnataka Ration card list in this search bar, and click on the search button

After pressing the search button, A list of Karnataka ration card app is displaying on your screen

Now, click on the first result and press the install option.

The mobile app of the Karnataka Ration card list will start getting downloaded on your mobile phone.

Procedure to Complaint Registration

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ e-services “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

“. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Choose the public complaint and reward plan and then select complaint appeals.

A new form will open where you need to fill in all the required details like your name, address, pin code, phone number, mobile number, grievance description, etc.

After checking the details again press submit tab.

Procedure to Track Complaint

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the Food civil supplies and Consumer affairs Department Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ e-services “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

“. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Choose the public complaint and reward plan and then select complaint status.

A new form will open in front of you, fill all the required details.

Now, press the process button. The status of your complaint will be showing on your screen.

Contact Information

For the Ration Card Karnataka

application Status, online application and any other problem, you can get help

by contacting the phone number given below.

Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department and Legal Metrology Department,

Vikas Saudha, Bangalore – 560001

Phone Number – 1967 or 1800-425-9339

Food Civil Supply & Consumer Affairs Department Official Website

We hope that you will definitely find information related to Ration Card Karnataka. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this then you can ask us through comments. In addition, you can also bookmark our website.

FAQ’s

How to add a name in ration card online Karnataka?

You can add the names of the members to the Karnataka Ration Card at the time of the online application. The information related to this is given step by step in the above article.

How to download Karnataka ration card Online?

If your name appears in the

Karnataka Ration Card beneficiary list, then you can easily download the Ration

Card.

How to link Aadhar with a ration card in Karnataka online?

Information related to this has been given to you on the official website, so you should go to the website.