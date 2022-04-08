Karnataka strengthens Covid-19 surveillance amid new XE variant concerns | Latest News India

The Karnataka government has directed health department officials in the state to intensify the surveillance following the reports of a potential new variant of concern — the XE variant. The new variant is a hybrid of two Omicron strains, BA.1 and BA.2.

According to Karnataka health department officials, the government has already begun the random sample checks on international passengers arriving in the state. Passengers coming from the UK are being checked in particular since the new variant was detected in the UK. Samples of those testing positive will be sent for genome sequencing, added the officials.

So far no one has tested positive for the new variant.

According to D Randeep, Commissioner, Department of Health, said that from January 71 Covid-positive travellers from the UK…