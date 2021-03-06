Karnataka Surya Scheme: Application Form, Solar Pump Subsidy, Benefits

Surya Benefits Scheme Karnataka Application Form PDF, Karnataka Surya Yojana Details of online application, Surya benefit scheme eligibility and benefits will be given to you in this article. A new scheme has been launched for the farmers of the state by the concerned authorities of the Government of Karnataka. Through the Surya benefit scheme, farmers will be assisted in earning a higher income.

Today, in this article, we will share all the details about Karnataka Surya Scheme. The name of the plan for the year 2020 is Karnataka Surya Rath Yojana. In this article, today we will share all the benefits, objectives and functions of the scheme. You can also get the details of the scheme from this article, which includes the step by step procedure, eligibility criteria and documents, which are required to apply for the scheme.

Karnataka Surya Scheme 2021

Surya Raita Yojana Karnataka It has been started to help all those people who are finding it very difficult to supply electricity in their fields. This scheme will be very beneficial for all those farmers, who are finding it very difficult to get electricity for the production of crops in their fields due to excessive electricity bill.

New solar-based power generation will be provided for all farmers in the state of Karnataka so that they can get higher wages and get a good crop. Farmers are the most affected department in this economy due to the coronovirus epidemic. Many farmers were also seen opposing the farm bill.

Salient Features of Surya Raita Solar Pump Subsidy

Benefits of sun benefit plan karnataka

Karnataka government will launch Karnataka Surya Yojana Providing solar pump sets to rankers. Along these lines, the state government will pressurize the current water system pump sets with these sun-based water pumps to generate additional energy. Similarly, the government launched the scheme on 19 January 2019 in Kanakpura on a pilot basis.

In the built-in phase, the Government of Karnataka will press 310 IP sets along with the sun-based water pump set. These sun-based pumps have the ability to pump about 1.5 times more water than current IP pump sets. In addition, these pumps will produce one-third of the all-out vitality produced by the power-by-network. Earlier, the state government had reported the plan in FY 2014 to meet the day time requirement for rankers.

Working of Karnataka Surya Yojana Scheme

Surya Raitha Scheme helps ranchers with Karnataka water systems as ranchers do not need to switch on their IP sets during the night. As a result, sun-based water pumps take into account force and water dissipation. The Karnataka government will assemble the plan on behalf of the Bengaluru Power Flexible Organization (BESCOM) with a mix of sponsorship and fragile progress by Rankers Enterprises, Focal and the state government.

BESCOM will recover the advance through expenditure of redundancy power traded in the matrix. After the revaluation of the advance amount, BESCOM will store the multinational amount in the financial balance. Appropriately, the indemnity period will be associated between 12 and 14 years as a measure of power created and will use this measure of time.

Bsecom Initiative

Under this scheme, BESCOM will do the following:

Formation of farmer cooperatives

Subsequently, BESCOM will also provide channel subsidies.

Providing cold loans to farmers.

Signing of power purchase agreements for a period of 25 years.

To ensure proper power supply to the pump sets.

In addition, farmers should be given shade-free land to successfully install such a system. In addition, farmers should secure installed solar photo-voltaic (PV) systems.

Karnataka Surya Raitha Scheme 2021 Objectives

Government of Karnataka will outline “Hural Surya Raya Vidyachakti Baledar Sangh Society for Society” for the useful use of this pilot venture. The essential job of this general public is to get installments from BESCOM and spread these assets among the rankers. Through this new scheme launched by the concerned authorities, agricultural manufacturing will see an increase.

There will be flexibly appropriate and adequate force during the day. There will be a steady increase in salary for rankers even in adverse climatic conditions. The plan would do away with the need to give vitality to the rankers. With this Solar water pump scheme Likewise the framework of BESCOM will reduce the cost and likewise limit their interest and special misfortune.

eligibility criteria

The person applying should be a permanent citizen of the state of Karnataka.

An applicant should be a farmer by profession.

The applicant must have his or her own land to apply.

Applicants should regularly engage in agribusiness.

Required documents

Aadhar Card

Bank account statement

Proof of identity

Role Description

Passport size photo

Residential proof

Valid mobile number

Karnataka Surya Yojana Solar Pump Subsidy Application

Since it is a newly launched scheme, the details of the application for it Surya Rath Yojana Not yet launched by the state government. However, interested candidates will have to keep an eye on the official portal of the state government.

This will help them to know about the online processes and it can also be implemented to take advantage of the scheme. This will help the needy farmers to arrange adequate supply of water for agricultural produce and sustain it for a longer period with the possibility of better sale of commodities in the market.

general question

What is Surya Scheme?

Through this scheme, new solar energy based electricity will be made available to all farmers so that they can get higher wages.

Who will be given the benefit of Surya benefit scheme?

Farmers of Karnataka will be able to take advantage of the Surya Namaskar Scheme.

How many pumps will be installed in the first phase under this scheme?

310 pumps will be installed in the first phase.