Karnataka Vidyagama Scheme 2021: going for restoration in revised format

Karnataka Vidyagama Yojana Is being reintroduced in the revised format by the Government of Karnataka. Classes are to be held in campuses including the government. Grants and private schools A provision has been made to divide all the students into small groups of 15 to 20 based on the number of teachers and classrooms available in each school.

Announced Karnataka Vidyagama Scheme 2020, It is stated by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar that given the number of teachers and classrooms available in each school, the students will be divided into small groups of 15 to 20. All students will be allowed. Go to the schools for half a day with the consent of the parents.

Karnataka Vidyagama Scheme 2021

Under amended Karnataka Vidyagama Scheme 2020 In the state of Karnataka, students will be allowed to attend schools for half a day with the consent of parents. All Kovid-19 guidelines will be followed, such as wearing a mask, cleaning hands repeatedly. Apart from this, thermal scanning of students in all government, government aided, private schools will also be done.

No student with fever, cough, cold and other symptoms of Kovid-19 will be allowed to sit in classes. Under this scheme, students will be advised to bring drinking water from home. Arrangements should be made to wash hands with soap and sanitizer in schools before allowing students. A schedule will be scheduled with three sections of 45 minutes each.

Provision of Karnataka Vidyagama Scheme

according to this Karnataka Vidyagama Yojana, All students will be advised to bring a water bottle from their home. The state government along with the school staff will make arrangements to wash hands with soap and sanitizer in the schools before allowing the students. Only through this system, school children and teachers can be protected from diseases such as the corona virus.

Class Time Schedule as per Karnataka Vidyagram Scheme

A provision has been made to set the timetable of classes in three sections every 45 minutes. As per the plan released by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, the timetable of the students is organized as follows-

10th class Timings from 10 am to 12.30 am Mon, Tues, Tues, Thursdays, Fri and Saturdays from 8.30 am to 11.15 am. In all these 8 groups, students will participate in classes on 8 subjects.

Timings from 10 am to 12.30 am Mon, Tues, Tues, Thursdays, Fri and Saturdays from 8.30 am to 11.15 am. In all these 8 groups, students will participate in classes on 8 subjects. Class 8th and 9th In batches, classes will be open from 2pm to 4.30pm on alternate days. A provision has been made to divide the students taking admission in this session into 8 groups for 8 different subjects.

In batches, classes will be open from 2pm to 4.30pm on alternate days. A provision has been made to divide the students taking admission in this session into 8 groups for 8 different subjects. Classes 1 to 7 Timings from 10 am to 12.30 am on weekdays and 8 am to 11.15 am on Saturdays.

Under alternate days, a provision has been made to divide all the schools from classes 1 to 5 and students from classes 1 to 3 and 4 to 5. A circular of the schedule mentions that schools which confuse students from classes 1 to 8, have been given a provision to split sessions for classes 1 to 5 and 6 to 8 on alternate days.

What is the need of Karnataka Vidyagama Scheme?

The state government has clarified that its re-launch Karnataka Vidyagama Yojana This does not mean that schools are being reopened. Such short sessions are being made available to the students to ensure that children of all classes get proper education. Students from poorer sections of the society were having difficulty in online education as they did not have a smartphone or a weak network in their areas.

For such students, Vidyagama Scheme Has been released in a revised manner, which did not have the means to take online classes. In the month of August, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education started the Vidyagram program to reach students of government schools by taking classes at the doors of children’s homes in their villages.

Under Karnataka Vidyagama Yojana, Teachers were asked to meet in children’s playgrounds or temples near the students’ residence and involve them in educational activities. However, The program was suspended in October after Kovid-19 cases surfaced between students and teachers attending classes under the plan.

general question

Are any of the students required to attend classes on Sundays as per schedule?

As per the program, students are not required to attend classes on Sundays in the state of Karnataka.

Is the time table same for all classes in Karnataka schools under Vidyagama scheme?

No, the time table is not the same for all classes, students have to attend the session according to the prescribed time table.

Do students need to take any precautions to attend classes in this epidemic?

Students are required to follow all precautions such as face masks, gloves and proper hygiene in order to study in the school otherwise the student will be allowed to enter the school.