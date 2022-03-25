Karren Brady fumed at Brexit warning it could be ‘economic catastrophe’ | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

Lord Alan Sugar summons Harpreet Kaur and Catherine Byrne to the British Museum in central London to give them the final challenge to win their £250,000 investment as The Apprentice reaches its finale. To give them a last chance to convince them they deserve their cash, each must start their new business in style and with a three-day intense challenge. He must create a new brand for his company, design a digital billboard, and direct and edit a television commercial. Then they must pitch in to a room full of Lord Sugar and industry experts.

Some of this year’s fired candidates offer loyal support, while Karen Brady and Tim Campbell monitor events with interest.

Baroness Brady has been a legend of The Apprentice since joining in 2010.

