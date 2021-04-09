Karrion Kross overcomes Finn Balor to become two time NXT Champion at TakeOver: Stand and Deliver | The SportsRush

Challenger Karrion Kross overcomes holder Finn Balor to become a two time NXT Champion at TakeOver: Stand and Deliver tonight.
If there’s one man in the WWE who knows what its like to climb the top of the mountain, win the title and relinquish it due to an unforeseen injury its Finn Balor. His opponent Karrion Kross had the same story. Instead of feeling sympathy towards him however, Balor was intent on making Kross work hard towards his way back to the summit.
August 22, 2016: The day @FinnBalor relinquished the #UniversalTitle due to a shoulder injury.
Tonight, his former wound is WAR PAINT. ❌#NXTTakeOver #NXTTitle pic.twitter.com/ORMzGGLWS7
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
The reigning Champion look good to retain his title. He had a plan and executed it. Balor targetted his opponents elbow and kidneys all through. He even landed a Coup de Grâce on his opponent. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for the Prince. Kross landed a clubbing blow to the champion’s neck and that was it.
Can @FinnBalor do enough against @WWEKarrionKross to retain the #NXT Championship? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ypwmZKItVl
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
Karrion Kross overcomes Finn Balor to become two time NXT Champion at TakeOver: Stand and Deliver
Karrion Kross is now a two time NXT Champion; Only the fourth person to do so. Hopefully his second reign goes on longer than his first which only lasted four days.
The Prin❌e has been dethroned. All hail your new leader and NEW #NXTChampion, @WWEKarrionKross!!! #AndNew #NXTTakeOver #NXTTitle @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/R2K0zstsDu
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
There’s no use in fighting it. You fall and pray. ⌛#NXTTakeOver #AndNew #NXTTitle @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/sPfhuDEcM4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
It will be interesting to see what the WWE have in store for Balor now that he has dropped the title. Balor himself is a two time NXT Champion. He could probably have a run in the midcard or have a go at the tag titles. What most people will be interested in though, is if he’ll make a return to the main roster on either SmackDown or RAW.
