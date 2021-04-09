LATEST

Karrion Kross overcomes Finn Balor to become two time NXT Champion at TakeOver: Stand and Deliver | The SportsRush

Karrion Kross overcomes Finn Balor to become two time NXT Champion at TakeOver Stand and Deliver

Challenger Karrion Kross overcomes holder Finn Balor to become a  two time NXT Champion at TakeOver: Stand and Deliver tonight.

If there’s one man in the WWE who knows what its like to climb the top of the mountain, win the title and relinquish it due to an unforeseen injury its Finn Balor. His opponent Karrion Kross had the same story. Instead of feeling sympathy towards him however, Balor was intent on making Kross work hard towards his way back to the summit.

The reigning Champion look good to retain his title. He had a plan and executed it. Balor targetted his opponents elbow and kidneys all through. He even landed a Coup de Grâce on his opponent. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for the Prince. Kross landed a clubbing blow to the champion’s neck and that was it.

Karrion Kross overcomes Finn Balor to become two time NXT Champion at TakeOver: Stand and Deliver

Karrion Kross is now a two time NXT Champion; Only the fourth person to do so. Hopefully his second reign goes on longer than his first which only lasted four days.

It will be interesting to see what the WWE have in store for Balor now that he has dropped the title. Balor himself is a two time NXT Champion. He could probably have a run in the midcard or have a  go at the tag titles. What most people will be interested in though, is if he’ll make a return to the main roster on either SmackDown or RAW.

