Karthi Sulthan Movie Box Office Collection 1st Day Report Audience Reactions – trendykendy

Karthi Sulthan Movie Box Office Collection 1st Day Report Audience Reactions

Karthi Sulthan Movie Box Office Collection 1st Day Report Audience Reactions

After lockdown, the popular Kollywood actor Karthi is once again coming back with the new movie title “Karthi”. This is the first movie of Karthi after a gap of 2 years. Sulthan is an action thriller film that features Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, Sathish in lead roles. The movie was released in theatres along with Wild Dog featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni in a pivot role. Bot the film give a toff competition to each other. But, Sulthan is performing well due to the popular star cast. Here is the full update about Karthi Sulthan movie box office collection.

The story of the film is revolving around an action-packed commercial entertainer that fulfilled with a lot of romance, emotions and peppy songs. The surprising message in the film is a bonus for the audience. The peace-living Sulthan had to fight 100 thugs after his father’s death. He is stuck between the two paths one is violence and another one is the road to his passion. It will be exciting for viewers to watch what he chooses forms the crucifix of the story.

If we talking about the star cast, so we will see the nation crush Rashmika Mandanna in a female lead opposite to Karthi. She is one of the prominent Telugu and Kannada actress who charges the highest fees. She was last seen in the action-drama film Pogaru. The film id directed under the direction of Bakkiyaraj Kannan and bankrolled by S. R Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures.

The film is edited by Ruben while cinematography is managed by Sathyan Sooryan. The film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja while music has been composed by Vivek Mervin.

The film performed well at the box office on the first day. Karthi Sulthan movie 1st day box office collection is successful to earn 6.00 Cr India net in all languages.

Also Read: Malik Malayalam Movie Fahadh Faasil 2021, Cast, Teaser, Trailer, Release Date

Keep updated with Trendy Kendy. Also, watch Karthi Sulthan full film in theatres to make your day entertaining.

