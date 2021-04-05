Karthik Aryan is waiting for his corona test report, asked these weird questions from fans – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Corona virus cases are increasing day by day across the country. Thousands of people are vulnerable to this virus in the coming days. Many Bollywood celebs have fallen prey to this virus. Recently, Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan was also a victim of this virus. He had given information about his corona hunt on social media and told that he is a quarantine in the house. Now Karthik is waiting for his latest report. In waiting for the report, Karthik has shared the post on social media and has asked a strange question to his fans. Karthik shared an old picture of himself on social media and wrote- I am waiting for my report. What do you think – negative or positive. By commenting on this post of Karthik, his fans and celebs are wishing for a negative report.

Waiting for my report ????

Kya lagta hai?

Negative positive pic.twitter.com/V4BmWeBX6a– Kartik Aryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 4, 2021

On Karthik’s post, a fan wrote – stay positive the report will come negative. At the same time, the other fan wrote – Do not get upset the report will come negative. You will be fine soon Karthik shared the post on Insta after being corona positive. Karthik has written making a sign of plus, I have become positive. make wish. Fans were worried about Karthik’s health and were praying for his recovery as soon as possible. Due to Karthik being positive, the work of the maze will be stopped. Karthik Aryan was watching Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kumkum Bhagya in Quarantine at home after being corona positive. Karthik recently shared a photo in which he is seen standing upside down. While sharing the tow, Karthik wrote that since being kovid, everything is looking upside down.

Many celebs also commented on this actor’s post. Ekta Kapoor was also included in this list. Ekta wished Karthik to recover soon. After which Karthik posted a funny reply to his comment. The actor wrote that he is watching Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kumkum Bhagya in Quarantine and is also recovering. He wrote, ‘sitting at home watching Kumkum Bhagya and getting well. Talking about the workfront, Karthik Aryan was shooting for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. Apart from this, his film Dhamaka is going to be released on Netflix soon. Karthik will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 alongside Jahnavi Kapoor.