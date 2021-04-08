LATEST

Karthik Aryan leaning in front of his car, watching the video, the fans gave this response – Dailynews24 – Entertainment News Celebrity News Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Karthik Aryan leaning in front of his car, watching the video, the fans gave this response - Dailynews24 - Entertainment News Celebrity News Latest Movie News

Bollywood’s famous actor Karthik Aryan has become that superstar of the entertainment world who, if he sneezes, will also be made news. Recently, Karthik Aryan has purchased a new Lamborghini car, priced at Rs. 4.5 crores Rs. When Karthik came on the road with his car, he did something that everyone was surprised to see. On Wednesday, Karthik Aryan was spotted in his new Lamborghini. When he got down from the car, he took blessings from the car like someone takes from elders.

Karthik bowed and took the blessings of his Lamborghini. It is as if he is touching the feet of some of his elders. It was something like this. The video of Karthik Aryan bowing like this to Lamborghini is now going viral on social media. In the video you can see Karthik Aryan getting down from his car and heading towards his friend’s house. Meanwhile, he turns back and then leans into his car and touches the leg.

He learns that the cameraman had once again asked him to do so. Karthik then posed very well for the cameraman. Karthik’s fans are very fond of this video. When Karthik bought this car, he also posted a video. It was a funny video in which the caption Karthik wrote – “I bought it… but I probably don’t make it for expensive things”. The Lamborghini Urus is a tremendous vehicle, known for its classy interior, top speed. It costs around 4 crores.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
754
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
753
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
750
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
726
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
721
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
645
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
607
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
602
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top