Karthik Aryan out of ‘Dostana 2’, Karan Johar trolled, Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput

From Friday morning, many posts had been seen on social media about Karthik Aryan and Dostana 2. On the similar time, within the late night, Karan Johar’s manufacturing home Dharma additionally introduced that Dostana 2 will probably be solid once more. Since this submit, completely different reactions have been seen on social media.

Casting of Dostana 2 will occur once more

Let me inform you that whereas many issues have turn into clear from the submit of Dharma Manufacturing, however many new questions have additionally began to come up. The submit reads – ‘Resulting from skilled circumnstances, we’ve got determined that we are going to keep dignified silence. We’ll do the casting of Dostana 2 once more. Whose path is Colin DeCunha. Please look ahead to the official announcement. Karthik’s identify shouldn’t be written wherever in Dharma’s submit, together with it, it’s written within the submit that there will probably be a recording of Dostana 2. In such a giant query is arising whether or not solely Karthik is being changed or the names of the opposite characters will even be revealed later.

Vicky Kaushal and Rajkumar Rao in dialogue

Based on a Occasions of India report, Rajkumar Rao is as soon as once more within the information after Karthik Aryan’s Dostana 2, which was additionally stated to be the primary alternative for the movie. Based on the report, Vicky Kaushal can also be being named together with Rajkumar Rao.

Kangana and Sushant bear in mind social media customers

There are completely different reactions to Karthik’s alternative on social media. Whereas some social media customers say that Karthik has turn into proud, some say that since Karthik shouldn’t be a Star Child, he has been thrown out with none cause. Together with this, some followers are additionally advising Karthik to place his facet on this entire challenge. On the similar time, many social media customers are evaluating Karthik with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut. Followers say that Karan Johar had harassed Sushant and Kangana in an analogous approach.

After Kangana & Sushant, #KartikAaryan is d new goal of Karan Johar.I’m not fan of Kartik however after seeing what occurred to Sushant,I’ve determined I’ll name out Karan fr his hypocrisy.Karan needs to dominate outsiders.I hope jst like Kangana,Kartik will slam KJO for his hypocrisy — justicealways (@saurabhjain0541) April 16, 2021

Karan Johar aka the most important homophobe who tried to destroy the careers of Kangana Ranaut & SSR is now after one other gifted outsider’s profession, save #KartikAaryan from him earlier than its too latepic.twitter.com/7SVcb26Rcw – 〄 (@healmeKR) April 16, 2021

Ya he’s so unprofessional that he completed Dhamaka in 10 day, save producers’ time and cash. This business ought to hv extra unprofessional individuals like him!#KartikAaryan – Geminian ♊ (@kartikkimeera) April 16, 2021

First it was Kangana Ranaut and Sushant Singh Rajput SSR now it is Kartik Aaryan Who’s going to be subsequent goal of Dharma productions karan johar Retweet#karanjohar #KartikAaryan #dharma # dostana2 #KanganaRanaut #SushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/4G5Z8UcNYk – acquired for the yr (@GautamGada) April 16, 2021

Not a fan of #KartikAaryan however similar factor additionally occurred with #ShushantSinghRajput and #KanganaRanaut too cuz they r outsiders..he obtained substitute from # Dostana2 for some unkown causes, now he ought to name out Karan Johar and his manufacturing firm if he hv guts. – Ankita Thakur (@ ankita_thakur2) April 16, 2021

Why Karthik Aryan is out

ETimes quoted sources as saying that inventive variations had been happening with Karthik Aryan over the script of ‘Dostana 2’. Other than this, today the actor is continually busy in different initiatives, on account of which the issue of dates was additionally coming. For all these causes, the manufacturing home determined to exchange Karthik Aryan.