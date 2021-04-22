Karthik Aryan pleaded for help on social media, received rave responses on the post

Nowadays, Corona instances are rising within the nation, throughout this time many individuals are additionally coming ahead to assist the needy. Just lately, actor Karthik Aryan additionally requested for assist by way of social media. He sought medical assist for one in all his associates, when Karthik expressed the necessity of an agent on a publish, many social establishments together with the followers got here ahead to assist him. On the similar time, after a fast response to the publish, assist was reached to Karthik’s good friend.

Really, Karthik Aryan shared a publish on his Twitter account. By which he wrote – ‘A good friend wants an abulance in Prayagraj as quickly as potential … Please assist by giving contacts’. On the similar time, many followers began responding to this with info after Karthik’s posting. Karthik was additionally contacted by way of an official account of Name 112 together with a number of social establishments. See the publish made by Karthik right here.

Thanks for all the assistance 🙏🏻 https://t.co/pFhe2QFadz – Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 22, 2021

Karthik’s good friend reached out to assist after the overwhelming reactions to this publish. After this, Karthik additionally thanked everybody. He wrote in one other tweet – ‘Thanks for all the assistance’. Please inform that earlier than this, Karthik Aryan got here into the limelight resulting from being contaminated with Kovid-19. Nonetheless, he had crushed Corona whereas at residence. He had been giving updates about his well being to the followers by way of social media.