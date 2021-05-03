ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’

Kartik Aryan was supposed to be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ earlier, but there were reports that in the past, Karthik has been dropped from this film. After this, a huge controversy broke out on social media, Karan Johar was once again accused of nepotism. At the same time, it is now being told in media reports that Karan has figured out a way to avoid contraptions.

It is being told that Karan wants to take an out cider with Akshay Kumar in this film. Through which they can avoid giving air to nepotism between Insider and Outsider’s debate. It is being told that 5 names have been shortlisted for this, 4 of them are outsiders. However, no official announcement has been made about this, so no such reports can be confirmed by Hindustan.

This will be the story

It is being told that further decision will be taken only after Dharma opens the lockdown. The film will feature Jahnavi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya in the lead roles. Whatever new casting will be for Jahnavi’s brother. There are reports that it will be seen in the film’s story that brother and sister will fall in love with the same boy.

