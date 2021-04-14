LATEST

Karthik gonna accepts Deepa as his wife: Karthika Deepam

Kartika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Maa TV widespread present Karthika Deepam serial is witnessing some main turning factors lately of their story.

As reported earlier Karthik instructed to children that their Mother is denying to take remedy and he requested them to make their Mother agree for remedy. Deepa used his plan towards him and despatched children to inform him that their Mother isn’t accepting to take the remedy. Karthik couldn’t do something than he requested Deepa to return with him. Deepa requested him to take her Mother in legal guidelines permission. Karthik requested his Mother to despatched Deepa with him. Soundarya requested him the place he’s planning to take her. Karthik instructed her he wished to speak personally with Deepa than Soundarya gave her permission. Karthik took Deepa to park and he requested her to take the medicines. Deepa denied and she or he requested him if Physician instructed him that she coudn’t survive. Karthik instructed her nothing in that method. Deepa questioned him why he’s insisting her if her situation is regular one.

Within the upcoming episode viewers gonna witness that Karthik will asks her if she don’t take remedy and medicines. Deepa will say no. Karthik will asks received’t she change her choice for youths. Deepa will say no. Karthik will asks received’t she take into consideration her well being. Deepa will says she received’t even take into consideration her demise. Karthik will slap her and asks her to inform who’ve proper to slap her? Solely your husband have that proper, that’s mine. Deepa will really feel comfortable and kisses his cheek. Each hugs eachother in tears.

What’s Mounitha plan? Will this variation if Karthik is perminant?

All these questions will likely be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what’s going to occur subsequent in your favourite present, maintain checking this house for brand spanking new and unique updates.

