Karthik to warn Deepa: Kartika Deepam

Kartika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Maa TV popular show Karthika Deepam serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story.

As reported earlier Soundarya says last 10years he used to misunderstand you and now you’re misunderstanding his intentions, he just want you to take rest. Deepa says he want me to behave like guest, he just bought me here for kids. Soundarya says stop it, it’s tough to listen. Deepa says you heard when your son taunt me but now you can’t bear anything against him. Soundarya asks her to stop thinking in negative way and advices her to don’t take rash decisions. Deepa says don’t worry i won’t leave from here until I die. Mounitha arranges dinner party and discusses about Deepa health with Bharati. Kids plan to shop with Karthik and Deepa but Karthik asks them to cancel their plans saying days are not good. Deepa thinks why Karthik is treating her like an outsider hurting in every matter. Aditya plans to confront Karthik for Deepa but he feels confused when Karthik brings Sourya along with him. Karthik asks why he called him. Aditya praises his brother intelligence and plan something to send Sourya from that place.

In the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Deepa will say to Soundarya that her son make her believe that this is not her family than where can she found her beloved ones. Soundarya says she is failing to judge people and advices Deepa to see everything in positive way. Deepa won’t listen her than Karthik says I’m bearing everything for kids, he warns her to don’t make him cross his limit.

Can Deepa found about her health condition? What’s Karthik’s next step?

