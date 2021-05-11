Karthika Deepam 11th May 2021 Written Update: Karthik rushes to search Deepa to bring her back to home

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Deepa tells to Sarojini that she got used to live lonely life and she asks them to inform everyone that she will cook for functions and marriages. Sarojini agrees. Deepa goes. Sarojini asks Varanasi to bring broom so they can help Deepa to clean the home. Deepa goes to inside the home and reminsces her old moments kids. Shravya gives tea to Aditya and asks him why he is not involving in house matters.

Aditya asks what happened. Shravya asks if he knows where Mom in law and father in law went to suddenly. Aditya says he don’t know. Shravya says that’s why I’m getting angry, you have to take care of other family members too along with your wife and son. Aditya says everyone have their emotions so it’s waste to involve in it and I’m not understanding the situations but something is happening behind us that’s for sure.

Hima and Sourya goes to Aditya and Shravya and asks them where everyone went? Why house is looking empty. Shravya asks them to don’t take tension. Aditya says Grand mother and Grand father went for their office work. Hima asks what about Dad. Shravya says he might went to hospital. Sourya asks what about their Mom. Aditya and Shravya asks won’t their Mom is available in her room. Kids says no than they rushes to search her.

Mounitha angrily thinks about Bharati words that she is insane and she decides that she won’t let Deepa and Karthik get united and she couldn’t stop her attempts until Karthik gets married to her.

Karthik reaches to home and asks what happened. Aditya asks didn’t he take Deepa to hospital. Karthik says no, why didn’t you inform me when she is missing. Aditya says we thought you take her to hospital. Kids goes to Karthik in tears and tells him that their Mom is missing. Karthik consoles them and asks Aditya to take care of kids and he goes to bring Deepa back to home.

Mounitha calls Karthik to know why he met Bharathi urgently so she calls him and asks if he want her to bring Bharathi to home so they can make Deepa understand the situation. Karthik says not now, I’m in tension. Mounitha asks if Deepa left home. Karthik asks how she knows. Mounitha says it’s visible in your tension, Deepa always misunderstood you and she asks him to tell his location so she will meet him but he cuts the call.

Aditya says Deepa didn’t went to Murali Krishna place. Kids feels worried. Shravya consoles kids saying their Mom won’t go anywhere leaving them. Deepa brings veggies and needed things for home in Varanasi auto and tells to Deepa that he payed the amount. Deepa asks how he get the money. Varanasi tells her he mortgaged the auto papers and he asks if her health is fine. Deepa says her health is fine and asks if he get any orders.

Varanasi tells her they got orders but how will Kids live without you. Deepa says he may tell them that I may die. Varanasi says don’t talk in this way, can I bring them here. Deepa says no. On the way Karthik Search for Deepa and bumps into Murali Krishna and Krishna questions why he is searching for Deepa. Karthik says she have two kids but she left without thinking them. Murali Krishna says Deepa knows about kids still she left because of your behaviour.

Episode ends.

Precap – Deepa gets cough because of smoke . Sarojini tells her Doctor babu is here. Deepa says seems like he is here to give order, know what he needs. Mounitha says Deepa which makes her angry and she warns Mounitha and makes her leave than Karthik drags Deepa with him.