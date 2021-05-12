Karthika Deepam 12th May 2021 Written Update: Deepa warns Mounitha to stay away from her

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Murali Krishna questions why he is searching for Deepa. Karthik says Deepa have two kids and she left without thinking about them. Murali Krishna blames Karthik for Deepa’s decision of leaving her kids. Karthik says I bought Deepa to home while thinking about her health, don’t you know about it. Murali Krishna questions what Made Deepa left the home. Karthik asks why Deepa denied to take tablet at his home. Murali Krishna says you didn’t came as family but brought Mounitha along with you which Deepa don’t like.

Mounitha reaches to that spot and asks Karthik if he founds about Deepa. Murali Krishna questions who told her that Deepa is missing. Mounitha says Karthik called me. Murali Krishna says he didn’t called me but called you. Mounitha asks why his daughter didn’t called him. Murali Krishna says my daughter have self respect unlike you. Karthik supports Mounitha and questions him why can’t Deepa tell to you. Mounitha says she didn’t inform her husband than why will she inform her Dad. Murali Krishna questions why she is involving wife and husband matters and he insults her.

Karthik stop him and asks him to not disrespect Mounitha, is it wrong if I asked Deepa to not cook because of her health. Murali Krishna says your way of expressing it is wrong, Deepa didn’t took tablet. Mounitha asks him to not involve her in their matters. Murali Krishna says you’re responsible for every problem.

Karthi says leave about it, didn’t Deepa came to your place. Murali Krishna says no, don’t know why you brought Deepa from Vizayanagaram, she may live good at that place. Karthik questions why her health got spoiled if everything is good at Vizayanagaram. Mounitha says it’s waste to argue with him, let’s search Deepa. Murali Krishna leaves after mocking her.

Deepa gets cough while preparing pindi vantalu and she laughs loudly. Sarojini asks why she is smiling. Deepa says Deepa become Vantalakka again that’s why I’m smiling and at Karthik’s place I can’t cook food. Sarojini says this Pindi vantalu order will be over in 2days what’s your next plan.

Deepa says she will start to deliver lunch boxes and Karthik needs his kids and takes care of them, so I will lead my life in this way. Karthik and Mounitha reaches to that place, Karthik remembers Doctor words seeing Deepa state. Sarojini tells her Doctor babu came to their place. Deepa asks her to know what order he needs. Mounitha says Deepa which makes Deepa gets angry.

Deepa warns Mounitha with burning wood and asks her to leave from her place. Mounitha leaves after informing to Karthik. Deepa asks Karthik to leave along with Mounitha. Karthik pours water in wood stove and takes Deepa to inside. Mounitha leaves in her car. Karthik sleeps on ground by placing the sheet and calls someone. Deepa looks confused.

Episode ends.

Precap – Deepa asks Karthik why he is not allowing to live her peacefully when she is noone to him. Karthik denies to answer than Deepa asks him to kill her. Karthik in tears says noone needs to kill you because you’re about to die.