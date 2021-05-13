Karthika Deepam 13th May 2021 Written Update: Karthik loses his cool when Deepa is denying to follow his advice

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Sourya and Hima comes out from their room with packed bags and questions Aditya why their Dad asked to bring them? Won’t he bring back their Mom to home. Shravya says why can’t they understand that kids are suffering between their issues. Aditya says they won’t answer anything and he asked me to bring Malati along with kids. Malati asks what’s the need of her. Aditya says don’t know.

Priyamani enjoys music while sleeping on sofa. Mounitha gets angry and about to beat her with vase. Priyamani apologies to her and asks if she wants to have something. Mounitha scolds her to leave and thinks Karthik won’t let her live in peace.

At night Kids and Karthik have their food and Malati asks Deepa to join them but Deepa tells her she have it later. Sourya says she is feeling good here. Karthik says I know you guys feel good here so stay here and keep your Mom away from stove. Hima says I thought you will take us to home or you’re going to stay with us. Karthik says no, I will visit you guys and Malati will come to our place after preparing food for you guys. Deepa says she can cook for her kids. Karthik says no need, Malati will come here. Deepa says no than Karthik throws his food plate by Washing his hand and warns her to not do any work, you came here to get peace so do it, I’m bearing Everything for kids and I won’t arrange any facilities here for kids because they needs to know it. Kids asks Karthik to stay with them. Karthik leaves saying he will come to meet them.

Shravya asks why their home situation is changed in one day. Aditya says their is mistake of Deepa Vadina too, my brother just want her to take rest which she consider it like crime. Shravya suppliers her sister. Murali Krishna reaches to home. Bhagya Lakshmi asks if he found anything about Deepa and questions why he looks angry. Murali Krishna says Doctor babu searching Deepa with Mounitha that’s why I scolded both of them but Karthik is blaming Deepa for leaving home. Bhagyalakshmi says Deepa did wrong, her husband asked her to take rest which she don’t like and why can’t she think about her kids before leaving the home? This time it’s Deepa mistake not Karthiks mistake. Murali Krishna looks on.

Varanasi gets a stiching machine to Deepa and asks about Kids. Deepa says they went to Sarojini Akka place. Karthik returns to home and questions why he bought stiching machine. Deepa says I asked him to get it and I will earn money by stiching clothes. Karthik says you can’t make your daughter’s collectors with your income so return to home. Deepa denies than Karthik tells her he will send the money and he warns Varanasi to return the machine. Varanasi leaves with machine. Deepa questions why he is creating problems to her. Karthik tells her she is creating problems to kids with her foolish decisions. Deepa says that’s why I left them at your place. Karthik says I can’t separate kids from their Mom even though you’re ready to leave them. Deepa says we are parents to our kids but we can’t stay like husband and wife so it’s tough for me to stay at your place like Soundarya’s daughter in law. Karthik says stay where you want but take medicine regularly and try to be calm and he is about to leave but Deepa stops him.

Episode ends.

Precap – Karthik reveals truth to Deepa.