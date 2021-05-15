Karthika Deepam 15th May 2021 Written Update : Deepa shares her grief with Karthik

Karthika Deepam 15th May 2021 Written Update On JustShowbiz.Net

Episode starts with Hima says she is not getting sleep. Deepa asks where is Sourya. Hima says she went to get water, will you send us with Dad if he asks you to send us. Deepa signs no. Hima asks than why you came here leaving us? Are you planning to go far from us? Deepa gets tears while thinking about her Death. Sourya goes to room after feeling goodnight and she notices Deepa and Hima are awake and questions them why they didn’t slept. Hima says you used to tell stories to Sourya right, can you please tell one story to me. Sourya too request her. Hima says I won’t ask you again, this is the last time so tell me.

Deepa agrees to tell them story and she narrates Cow strucked in jungle and Lion attacked the cow but cow pleaded her to give her chance to meet her calf for the last time before she becomes her food. Lion agrees. Kids cries while listening the story. Cow met her calf and tells her daughter many suggestions to live without her and than she goes to Lion. Hima asks did that Lion killed the cow? Karthik listens everything. Deepa says that time Lion liked the genuine nature of cow thats why she didn’t ate Cow but current times are different and she cries thinking what happens to her kids if her Death won’t leave her like Lion.

Bhagyalakshmi sees Murali Krishna drinking wine and she asks him to give her share from the wine. Murali Krishna asks why she is irritating him when he is in pain. Bhagyalakshmi says your daughter always leave to other places for her self respect and here you’re crying for her and it’s tough to see your condition so it’s better if I stared drinking. Murali Krishna says shutup, I’m worried about her because her health is not good. Bhagyalakshmi says you have to search her if you love her so much like Karthik searching her on roads, drinking at home won’t let you know her address and this time once we found Deepa than bring her to our place with her kids and she can return to Doctor babu once he gets changed because everyone knows about their Separation. Murali Krishna drinks again saying first they have to get Deepa to implement her idea.

Deepa cries thinking how her step mother used to torture her and how she got escaped from her after marrying Karthik. Karthik notices her state and tries to console her. Deepa questions why everyone from her life leave her in the middle including her life? I don’t want to live here because their is no position left me in earth but don’t know why I came to earth and why I’m going to leave from here, won’t I have any Destination except death? Karthik feels bad.

Episode ends.

Precap – Karthik says your courage is important to face this disease and I’m here to take care of your treatment so don’t worry. Deepa says still you don’t want to console holding me right. Karthik says nothing like that, I lost in some thoughts, he holds her shoulder. Deepa cries holding his hand.