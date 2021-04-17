Karthika Deepam 17th April 2021 Written Update: Deepa happily prepares food to everyone

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Episode begins with Members of the family fortunately teases eachother. Deepa tells them she is going to cook dinner favorite dishes of everybody. Soundarya asks her to take relaxation however Deepa tells to everybody that she desires to arrange meals as their daughter in regulation and I’m joyful as a result of he’s accepted me, I don’t want anymore on this life and it’s tremendous to die on this happiness too. Soundarya stops her saying take everlasting depart out of your tears. Deepa smiles. Bhagyalakshmi enters to accommodate and scolds Deepa for not accepting the medicines despatched by Karthik. Shravya stops her mother by telling Karthik took Deepa to hospital and she or he is taking drugs too. Bhagyalakshmi feels shocked and asks is it true. Soundarya says it’s true, Physician babu and Vantalakka are united. Bhagyalakshmi feels joyful. AnandRao asks Shravya to name her Dad too. Shravya agrees.

On the best way Mounitha asks what he’s pondering. Karthik says relating to Deepa solely, Bharathi informed me that Deepa situation is vital and youngsters can’t bear if one thing occurs to Deepa. Mounitha says looks as if you’ll be able to’t beat it too. Karthik says depart about Deepa mistake however inform me the way you’re feeling after realizing her well being situation. Mounitha says I felt pity for her however you’re forgetting her mistake too, in any case it’s widespread as a result of she is your spouse. Karthik says I don’t know you might have this a lot tender nook for Deepa, why you modified all of the sudden. Mounitha thinks you’re going to get to learn about it very quickly and she or he drops him at his place and leaves after asking him to care for Deepa.

Karthik notices complete household is smiling fortunately and he thinks about Physician phrases. Aditya says Brother is again, everybody stops their smiling, Sourya sats my Dad will not be lion why you’re stopping the identical seeing him? That’s why he will get offended. Karthik kisses Sourya and says don’t shout at them in any other case they are going to cease seeing you. Everybody smiles. Karthik asks Deepa if she took the medicines. Deepa nods sure. Karthik says she must take drugs on time so everybody must control her and he trusts her ear. Everybody smiles. Soundarya tells him don’t know what magic you probably did which modified Deepa utterly and she or he is wanting peaceable.

Soundarya asks him to get clean up to allow them to style the meals ready by Deepa. Karthik will get offended and asks the place Malati went? You guys know Deepa well being will not be good than why you allowed her to cook dinner? Soundarya asks if he’s offended that his spouse is working? Don’t fear we helped her and she or he is getting remedy so will get higher very quickly. Karthik thinks noone can bear in the event that they Is aware of about Deepa situation. Aditya asks his brother to return quickly. Karthik agrres. Deepa feels their is one thing improper, is Physician babu hiding something from me.

Mounitha calls Priyamani and asks her to cook dinner dum biryani for her getting hen from automotive. Priyamani agrees. Than Mounitha calls Varanasi and asks him to ship Karthik automotive to him after setting the puncture. Varanasi agrees. Murali Krishna praises the meals. AnandRao says Karthik their isn’t any chair left for you. Karthik says he can have later. Soundarya says no want, Deepa and youngsters are ready for you at terrace. Karthik denies than members of the family insists him to go upstairs. Karthik thinks to sleep in his room. AnandRao says don’t sleep in your room in any other case Deepa and me received’t take medicines from tomorrow onwards.

Episode ends.

Precap – Karthik provides injection to Deepa. Children serves meals to their mother and father. Soundarya and AnandRao feels joyful seeing them.