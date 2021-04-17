ENTERTAINMENT

Karthika Deepam 17th April 2021 Written Update: Deepa happily prepares food to everyone

Avatar
By
Posted on
Karthika Deepam 17th April 2021 Written Update: Deepa happily prepares food to everyone

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Episode begins with Members of the family fortunately teases eachother. Deepa tells them she is going to cook dinner favorite dishes of everybody. Soundarya asks her to take relaxation however Deepa tells to everybody that she desires to arrange meals as their daughter in regulation and I’m joyful as a result of he’s accepted me, I don’t want anymore on this life and it’s tremendous to die on this happiness too. Soundarya stops her saying take everlasting depart out of your tears. Deepa smiles. Bhagyalakshmi enters to accommodate and scolds Deepa for not accepting the medicines despatched by Karthik. Shravya stops her mother by telling Karthik took Deepa to hospital and she or he is taking drugs too. Bhagyalakshmi feels shocked and asks is it true. Soundarya says it’s true, Physician babu and Vantalakka are united. Bhagyalakshmi feels joyful. AnandRao asks Shravya to name her Dad too. Shravya agrees.

On the best way Mounitha asks what he’s pondering. Karthik says relating to Deepa solely, Bharathi informed me that Deepa situation is vital and youngsters can’t bear if one thing occurs to Deepa. Mounitha says looks as if you’ll be able to’t beat it too. Karthik says depart about Deepa mistake however inform me the way you’re feeling after realizing her well being situation. Mounitha says I felt pity for her however you’re forgetting her mistake too, in any case it’s widespread as a result of she is your spouse. Karthik says I don’t know you might have this a lot tender nook for Deepa, why you modified all of the sudden. Mounitha thinks you’re going to get to learn about it very quickly and she or he drops him at his place and leaves after asking him to care for Deepa.

Karthik notices complete household is smiling fortunately and he thinks about Physician phrases. Aditya says Brother is again, everybody stops their smiling, Sourya sats my Dad will not be lion why you’re stopping the identical seeing him? That’s why he will get offended. Karthik kisses Sourya and says don’t shout at them in any other case they are going to cease seeing you. Everybody smiles. Karthik asks Deepa if she took the medicines. Deepa nods sure. Karthik says she must take drugs on time so everybody must control her and he trusts her ear. Everybody smiles. Soundarya tells him don’t know what magic you probably did which modified Deepa utterly and she or he is wanting peaceable.

Soundarya asks him to get clean up to allow them to style the meals ready by Deepa. Karthik will get offended and asks the place Malati went? You guys know Deepa well being will not be good than why you allowed her to cook dinner? Soundarya asks if he’s offended that his spouse is working? Don’t fear we helped her and she or he is getting remedy so will get higher very quickly. Karthik thinks noone can bear in the event that they Is aware of about Deepa situation. Aditya asks his brother to return quickly. Karthik agrres. Deepa feels their is one thing improper, is Physician babu hiding something from me.

Mounitha calls Priyamani and asks her to cook dinner dum biryani for her getting hen from automotive. Priyamani agrees. Than Mounitha calls Varanasi and asks him to ship Karthik automotive to him after setting the puncture. Varanasi agrees. Murali Krishna praises the meals. AnandRao says Karthik their isn’t any chair left for you. Karthik says he can have later. Soundarya says no want, Deepa and youngsters are ready for you at terrace. Karthik denies than members of the family insists him to go upstairs. Karthik thinks to sleep in his room. AnandRao says don’t sleep in your room in any other case Deepa and me received’t take medicines from tomorrow onwards.

Episode ends.

Precap – Karthik provides injection to Deepa. Children serves meals to their mother and father. Soundarya and AnandRao feels joyful seeing them.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
21
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
21
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
The Internet of things The Internet of things
16
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
16
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top