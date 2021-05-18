Karthika Deepam 18th May 2021 Written Update: Karthik accepts Deepa request and fulfills her wish

Karthika Deepam 18th May 2021 Written Update on JustShowbiz.net

Episode starts with Murali Krishna tells to Bhagyalakshmi that he feels relaxed after knowing Karthik is with Deepa and they are at Sriram Nagar basti. Bhagya Lakshmi says don’t know why your daughter always leave Karthik place for her self respect. Murali Krishna says Deepa didn’t get chance to prove her innocence that’s why she is struggling and it’s tough to live like guest in in-laws place. Bhagyalakshmi says you’re correct but of Deepa repeatedly leave in this way than Karthik may marry that Mounitha so asks Deepa to adjust and suggest her to take care of marrital life for kids. Murali Krishna agrees than she asks him to sleep while scolding him for spoiling her sleep.

Kids discusses how many days they need to stay at sriram Nagar basti and they didn’t understand what’s happening between their parents. Sourya notices Varanasi is coming to home and she asks Hima to talk with Varanasi while brushing so he won’t understand. Hima agrees and both teases Varanasi. Varanasi didn’t understand what they are talking than he sits near door step and asks them to talk after brushing their teeth. They comes to him after brushing their teeth. Varanasi asks what they are trying to say. Sourya tells him how they teased him. Both smiles than Varanasi asks if Deepa woke up? She asked me to get things from Market. Sourya says don’t know and they goes to check Deepa.

Karthik reminsces Deepa pain and he decides to leave the past and plans to take good care of Deepa. Hima and Sourya tries to prepare dosa but it won’t comeout from Pan. Hima says they needs to prepare Chutney too. Sourya says she will tell and dosa fell down on floor and they shouts. Karthik goes to kitchen and asks what happened. Sourya and Hima tells them they are trying to prepare Tiffin form him. Karthik says he will get hurt if something happens to them and tells them that he will prepare the Tiffin. Kids agrees and goes to get things fir chutney.

Karthik goes to Deepa room and wakesup her with Coffee and tells her that he already prepared Dosas to them and asks her to eat Tiffin after having bath. Deepa asks him to sit beside her and says I’m going to die without fulfilling my small wishes, wants to share coffee with you in the same glass from the start of our marriage, until now I didn’t have courage to ask you but now my time is less that’s why asking. Karthik takes coffee glass from her and gives it to her after drinking some sips. Deepa happily drinks the remaining the coffee.

Episode ends.

Precap – Deepa asks if he is doing with love or not. Karthik leaves asking her to stop her doubts. Deepa breaksdown at Soundarya feet and asks what if she dies without proving her purity. Soundarya feels bad.