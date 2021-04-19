Karthika Deepam 19th April 2021 Written Update: Deepa breaksdown infront of Karthik recollecting her tragic past

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Episode begins with Karthik thinks to sleep in room. AnandRao says don’t assume to sleep in your room as a result of Deepa and me gained’t take medicines. Karthik goes upstairs. Murali Krishna questions why he’s doubting Karthik. AnandRao says I really feel he’s appearing to be okay. Soundarya and others says Karthik is modified. Bhagyalakshmi says she feels one thing is mistaken with Karthik behaviour. Murali Krishna asks her to cease her adverse ideas. Soundarya thinks whether or not Karthik is displaying pity or love on Deepa?

Sourya tells to them her moments with Karthik at terrace. Deepa asks why your Dad didn’t got here. Sourya sats possibly he gained’t come. Hima says he’ll come. Deepa says don’t argue and he or she feeds meals to children. Sourya questions Deepa why their Dad didn’t reached but. Deepa angrily says don’t know what occurred to him, that point Karthik goes to them. Deepa and youngsters feels joyful. Sourya says Mother fed us meals Dad, pondering you gained’t come and so they decides to serve their dad and mom. Karthik asks them to attend and provides injection to Deepa. Sourya tells him how she noticed him giving injections at Balabadrapuram and that point I don’t know you’re my Dad. Deepa cries reminscing Balabadrapuram incidents.

Murali Krishna sees Varanasi and calls him inside and tells to relations how Varanasi supported Deepa at Vizayanagaram. AnandRao assures her to assist him each time he want it. Bhagyalakshmi asks if he got here to speak with Deepa. Varanasi tells them he got here to offer automotive to Physician babu. AnandRao asks why automotive is with him. Varanasi says Mounitha known as me to return automotive to Karthik babu by altering Stepney and he got here to house in Mounitha automotive. Everybody seems on. Varanasi leaves after giving the keys to them. Aditya says looks like Mounitha gained’t depart our brother. AnandRao says let’s don’t take into consideration her. Bhagyalakshmi dvds Mounitha. Soundarya says Karthik and Deepa will get reunited so we don’t have to get scared fascinated about Mounitha.

Children tries to console Deepa however she gained’t than Karthik asks her to cease it saying children are getting scared. Deepa wipes her tears. Sourya asks why she cried out of the blue. Deepa tells her she felt emotional reminscing how she used to attend for her Dad and also you used to shout at me to your Dad and I used to cry as a result of I couldn’t reply your questions and also you used to cry with me seeing me in tears. Karthik says don’t make them emotional, see the way you make them cry. Children wipes their tears.

AnandRao and Soundarya goes to upstairs and notices every little thing fortunately. Children serves meals to Karthik and Deepa. They shares joyful household moments. Children asks Karthik to have his favorite meals made by their mother and it’s first time we’re seeing you having meals collectively and it’s actually blissful second to us. Deepa eats taking meals from Karthik hand. Everybody feels joyful.

Episode ends.

Precap – Mounitha calls Deepa and asks her to take relaxation. Deepa cuts the decision. Karthik says Bharati advised me that Deepa is on this situation due to some mistaken injected drug in her physique. Mounitha will get shocked and pondering what if Karthik founds she is the who injected that drug to Deepa.