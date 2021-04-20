Karthika Deepam 20th April 2021 Written update: Murali Krishna praises Bhagya Lakshmi idea

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Episode begins with Youngsters says they’re feeling glad to have meals with their dad and mom within the terrace. AnandRao about to go in direction of them however Soundarya stops him saying let’s make them benefit from the second with out disturbance and I’m glad that I toll Hima that point as a result of Youngsters modified him and so they leaves after blessing Karthiks Household from far.

Subsequent day Bhagyalakshmi tells to Murali Krishna about her dream that Karthik and Deepa are performing Pooja and also you’re getting emotional seeing them. Murali Krishna says possibly it’s from subsequent beginning. Bhagyalakshmi shuts him by telling that they’ll make it actual this beginning itself, let’s make Deepa and Shravya performs Srirama Kalyanam with their husbands on sriramanavami. Murali Krishna praises her concept and asks if Karthik agrees for it. Bhagyalakshmi says Youngsters will make Karthik agree, she assures him to make them agree than they prepares record for Pooja.

Priyamani asks what she desires to prepare dinner as we speak. Mounitha tells her she’s going to eat meals with new pickle and she or he asks Priyamani to get her one other espresso. Bhagyalakshmi goes to Soundarya place and she or he invitations Soundarya and household telling that they need their daughters and son in legal guidelines to carry out Sriramanavami Kalyanam at their place. Shravya feels glad. Soundarya agrees to attend pooja.

Bhagyalakshmi asks her to ship Deepa, Shravya and children to their house along with her. Karthik hears every thing and tells her Deepa don’t go along with them. Soundarya asks Karthik to permit Deepa. Karthik thinks these persons are not understanding Deepa state, medicines received’t work if she cooks meals than he leaves telling them that Deepa and he received’t attend the perform.

Deepa thinks about Karthik latest behaviour. Mounitha calls Deepa and counsel Deepa to take correct relaxation for her well being. Deepa cuts the decision asking Mounitha to steer clear of their matter. Mounitha smiles considering she is aware of how you can create disturbance between them.

AnandRao and Soundarya discusses that they really feel Karthik didn’t modified utterly than they stops seeing Deepa and Youngsters. Sourya tells to Soundarya that Mounitha known as her Mother. Soundarya sends children to Deepu and she or he asks Deepa why she known as her. Deepa tells her Mounitha is asking me to take correct care by staying away cooking and stress. AnandRao says this Karthik continues to be listening her phrases. Soundarya decides to query Karthik and plans to ship Deepa to her Dad’s place.

Mounitha takes syrup. Karthik asks if she is taking Calcium syrup. Mounitha agrees than she asks him about Deepa state. Karthik tells her how Bharathi knowledgeable him that Deepa dealing with this situation due to the improper injected drug in her physique. Mounitha feels tensed considering how she injected that drug to Deepa and thinks Deepa could inform him if he asks her than what’s my place. Karthik asks why she seems to be tensed. Mounitha says she is feeling anxious for Deepa and children.

Karthik tells her he’ll deal with Deepa. Mounitha tells him Deepa cooking affected her well being not drug and don’t fear we will deal with her. Youngsters tells to Soundarya that they received’t depart with out their Dad so let’s take him with us. Shravya says Karthik is required to carry out Kalyanam with Deepa. Karthik reaches to house.

Episode ends.

Precap – Soundarya asks Deepa to go to her place taking Youngsters for Pooja when Karthik denies to attend it. Deepa tells him I bought it that you just accepted me to take me to hospital however don’t fear, I’ll go removed from you.