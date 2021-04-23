ENTERTAINMENT

Karthika Deepam 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Soundarya feels suspicious about Karthik’s behaviour in Deepa matter

Avatar
By
Posted on
Karthika Deepam 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Soundarya feels suspicious about Karthik's behaviour in Deepa matter

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Episode begins with Karthik says he’s unable to grasp others and others will not be understanding him. Soundarya tells him he’s changing into puzzle to them. Karthik says I did what you wished, nonetheless why you see me like wrongdoer. Soundarya says it’s simply your phantasm. AnandRao says you’re feeling responsible that’s why you’re imagining issues. Karthik says don’t know what’s true and he went to visitor room. AnandRao stops Soundarya when she about to inform Deepa is in room.

Karthik asks Deepa if she didn’t went to her Dad’s place. Deepa says you denied proper. Karthik asks from when she is listening his phrases. Deepa tells him he’s not believing her and questions why he take care of her. Karthik asks why to struggle over similar concern from years, youngsters wants their mother so mom should deal with her well being for teenagers, isn’t it. Deepa says true however husband enters to lady life earlier than youngsters than gained’t he take care of his spouse? Why she should reside for teenagers? And Why you slapped me to say your husband proper? Gained’t I pay attention for those who inform me to usually? You’re dwelling in lie from 10 years. Karthik says go away about these points, keep completely happy and take your medicines correctly. Deepa asks if he’s drunk. Karthik says sure than he asks her to attend Kalyanam with Youngsters. Deepa feels completely happy.

Soundarya worriedly thinks what Karthik may doing within the room. Deepa comes out fortunately and informs to Soundarya that Karthik agreed to despatched them to Kalyanam. AnandRao says hope he gained’t change his determination. Deepa desires to share this information along with her youngsters. Soundarya asks her to provide meals to Karthik after sharing this information with youngsters. Deepa fortunately arranges meals in plate. AnandRao asks what she is considering. Soundarya says one thing is fishy with Karthik behaviour. AnandRao says don’t overthink. Soundarya says Karthik is hiding one thing about Deepa.

Bhagyalakshmi informs to Murali Krishna that Karthik allowed youngsters and Deepa to attend Kalyanam with everybody. Murali Krishna feels completely happy. Bhagyalakshmi asks him to have meals however he takes her permission to drink 2more pegs.

Deepa goes to Karthik room with Youngsters and meals. Youngsters thanks their Dad than they request him to have meals. Deepa too asks Karthik to have meals.Karthik says he don’t need meals. Sourya says I’m additionally such as you Dad as a result of I gained’t have meals after I’m hungry. Karthik takes meals and asks if she had medicines. Hima says no. Karthik asks her to take medicines on time for teenagers and he sends Hima to get medicines. Hima will get the medicines field they usually offers medicines to their Mother in response to Karthik options. Sourya requests Karthik to attend Kalyanam with them. Deepa thinks he gained’t attend along with her.

Episode ends.

Precap – Mounitha calls Karthik and asks him to choose her up. Karthik denies her request telling he’s going to Kalyanam with Deepa and he invitations Mounitha too for Kalyanam. Deepa feels unhealthy.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
46
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
44
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
41
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
38
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top