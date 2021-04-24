Karthika Deepam 24th April 2021 Written Update: Kids request Deepa to make Karthik agree to attend the Kalyanam

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Sourya requests Karthik to attend Kalyanam with them. Deepa thinks he gained’t include me. Hima says she’s going to sit within the entrance seat with Dad. Sourya says Mother will sit beside Dad and we now have to take a seat within the again seat. Hima praises her intelligence. Karthik asks them to sleep in Deepa room. Youngsters leaves after wishing him good night time.

Soundarya asks AnandRao if Karthik is displaying love or pity on Deepa. AnandRao says Karthik loves Deepa however he’s not accepting it that’s why he’s apprehensive about her and what’s Deepa well being problem. Soundarya says Karthik is telling Deepa is okay however he’s insisting her to take medicines on time and I really feel he’s hiding one thing from us. AnandRao asks her to understand it from Deepa. Soundarya says Deepa is telling it’s widespread to her from 10years so don’t know what they’re hiding from us.

Youngsters tells to Deepa that they’re unable to know their Dad’s temper swings. Deepa scolds why they’re considering these items. Youngsters tells her they gained’t attend Kalyanam with out their Dad. Deepa asks from when they’re going in opposition to his Dad’s phrases. Youngsters asks gained’t she really feel dangerous if their Dad don’t attend with them. Deepa says your Dad have so many works so don’t pressurise him and he or she makes them sleep. Karthik thinks about Sourya phrases which makes him stressed.

Subsequent day Murali Krishna asks Bhagyalakshmi to set Pooja issues telling poojari on the best way. Bhagyalakshmi asks Murali Krishna to to oversee cooking folks in any other case they could steal issues. Cooking folks seems shocked. Murali Krishna sends her saying these persons are good. Mounitha will get her buddy Pranitha name. Pranitha invitations her for marriage anniversary perform. Mounitha asks if she invited Karthik. Pranitha tells her sure than Mounitha agrees to attend it with Karthik and he or she asks Priyamani to get her cream color saree from cabinet.

Soundarya notices Deepa in common saree and he or she asks Deepa to put on Pattu saree however Deepa denies and tells her Mother in legislation she will likely be glad when Physician babu get her saree. Youngsters involves them after preparing. Soundarya praises their look. Sourya and Hima requests Deepa to name Karthik once more for Kalyanam. Soundarya says why he’ll attend it when he denied your request. Youngsters says he might agree they usually insists Deepa. Soundarya asks Deepa to attempt as soon as for Youngsters. Deepa agrees and goes upstairs the place she notices Karthik is sleeping and he or she thinks to depart however will get stopped seeing Karthik receiving Mounitha name, she wakes him up by giving cellphone to him.

Episode ends.

Precap – Mounitha asks Karthik to return to allow them to attend anniversary perform. Karthik denies telling he’s attending Kalyanam at Murali Krishna’s place and he invitations Mounitha to attend it together with them. Mounitha agrees. Deepa says no have to attend Kalyanam with Mounitha however Karthik tells her Mounitha and Bharathi will attend the Kalyanam.