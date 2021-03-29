Karthika Deepam 29th March 2021 Written Update: Mounitha meets Bhagya Lakshmi to clear her doubts – Tellyexpress

ENTERTAINMENT

Karthika Deepam 29th March 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com

Episode starts with Sourya says I know how to control hunger like Mom so have it. Hima says if you stay with us than everything gets ready at Grandmother place. Sourya says Mom health is not good and I didn’t like it that Mom is getting treated at small hospital so let’s inform to Dad about Mom health than he will take us back and Mom will get best treatment. Hima says don’t call him because he will take us but won’t accept Mom and she will be alone without us. Sourya says you’re true and she feels emotional. Hima consoles her and asks her to have the food.

Mounitha calls Karthik but he cuts the call, Mounitha thinks something happened, maybe Murali Krishna brought Kids and Deepa back, how to know what happened? Than she thinks for something. Deepa reaches to home. Murali Krishna asks Varanasi and Chalan to go their home. Sourya wakes up Hima. Deepa thinks what happens to kids if something happens to me. Kids asks how’s she and what happened to her health. Deepa says everything is fine, did you guys eat anything. Hima says they had bread.

Deepa says we bought food, have it with Grand father. Hima asks what about you Mom. Deepa says I’m getting vomiting sensation so I won’t eat. Sourya and Hima asks Deepa to take rest until she gets fine and they tells her that they will manage stall with Chalam and Varanasi help. Deepa denies but Sourya won’t listen.

Soundarya and AnandRao waits for Karthik arrival and they thinks where he went. AnandRao says who will get back Deepa? She lost her hope and left from here. Soundarya says Karthik will bring her because I asked him to get Deepa as my daughter in law and kids Mom.

AnandRao says Deepa needs support of her husband, I want her to come here as Karthik wife otherwise she won’t get respect and everything will be like before. Soundarya says she didn’t think in this way but what if Karthik gets back Deepa as my daughter in law. Anand Rao says Deepa won’t return, Karthik will return with Kids that’s it. Soundarya gets tears thinking Deepa can never return to their home.

Mounitha goes to Bhagyalakshmi place and wakesup her to know about Murali Krishna. Bhagyalakshmi tells her that her husband didn’t return to home. Mounitha asks if she knows where is he. Bhagyalakshmi mockingly answers Mounitha that still he didn’t get Deepa location. Mounitha leaves after knowing it.

Hima gives tablets to Deepa. Sourya gives her Mom milk. Hima asks if he ever went to her Dad for treatment. Deepa says many times because your Dad always treat people for free. Murali Krishna thinks Karthik insulting words about Deepa than he tells your family is good and they can go any lengths to help others.

Sourya asks why they left my Mom became they are also good? What’s my Mom mistake? Why my Dad is not liking her. Deepa says leave it. Sourya says you like Dad than why you bring us far from Dad. Murali Krishna says let her sleep. Sourya tells him how their Mom is not at all sleeping in the night times.

Precap – Deepa fills her hairline. Hima serves Tiffins at stall. Karthik stops her and serves chutney to customers. Hima hugs her Dad in tears.

x