Karthika Deepam 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Karthik refuses to take Deepa with him – Tellyexpress

Karthika Deepam 2nd April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
Episode starts with Deepa says I may get good income in future. Karthik says your income is enough to give them food stalls and you won’t make kids collectors or Doctors. Deepa says don’t worry, Vantalakka name gets erased with me. Karthik says you’re dragging kids between our issue and making their future dark. Deepa says you’re dragging kids not me, Kids choosed to stay with me that’s why I came here with kids, your previous words makes me sick so stop your hate because I can’t bear it, let me live here peacefully. Karthik says sp you want me to leave. Deepa says you’re misunderstanding my intention. Karthik goes.
Mounitha breaks everything at her place thinking why Karthik is avoiding her than she decides something and contacts someone. Deepa prepares food. Murali Krishna says she will cook but Deepa says let me cook for Doctor babu because he likes food made by me. Murali Krishna and Deepa arranges the plate . Kids came to them and asks them to pack bags saying Karthik wants to take us with him. Deepa asks if he is taking everyone of them? Kids says mostly. Murali Krishna asks where is your Dad. Kids says he went to get car and they goes to pack bags.
Deepa says he didn’t asked me to come with him. Murali Krishna says he told you through kids so pack the bags. Deepa agrees and she asks her Dad to come along with them. Everyone comes out with their bags. Karthik asks why you’re getting ready? I just booked car upto airport and anyways car will drop you back. Murali Krishna asks if he is taking only kids.
Karthik says yes. Kids says let’s take Mom along with us. Karthik says you can meet your Mom every week. Murali Krishna says it’s crime to separate kids from their Mom. Karthik asks why you didn’t said anything when she separated kids from their Dad. Murali Krishna says they are girls and needs their Mom and Dad so take Deepa with kids. Deepa says I don’t have any happiness except kids so don’t separate us. Karthik says I know how you raise them that’s why I decided to take them with me.
Kids says lets take Mom with us Dad. Karthik says I know she make you tell these words, previously your Mom asked you to choose one of us but now if you choose your Mom than your Dad won’t show his face to you guys in this life. Kids says don’t talk in this way, we need you also. Karthik says than come with me, you can see your Mom whenever you guys are missing her. Kids says don’t cry mom, it may affect your health and we are going with Dad and visits you in the weekends. Murali Krishna gets shocked and he is in tears says leave from here. They are leaving from Deepa and it’s turned to be Deepa dream , she wakesup in tension and notices Kids are sleeping and Karthik is nowhere.
Deepa thinks seems like Doctor babu went away, what to answer kids if they asks for their dad? She goes inside in tears. Hima wakesup and notices Karthik is not beside them than she wakes up Sourya and tells her that Dad is missing. Kids searches for their Dad and they goes to Deepa and asks her about their Dad. Deepa cries. Hima asks why you’re crying. Deepa says your Dad went away leaving us. Kids feels bad and cries along with their Mom.
Precap – Deepa and kids gets shocked seeing Karthik is preparing Tiffin’s at their stall. Mounitha gets shocked seeing Karthik at Deepa place..