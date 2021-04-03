Karthika Deepam 3rd April 2021 Written Update: Mounitha gets shocked when she spots Karthik working at Deepa’s Tiffin centre – Tellyexpress

Karthika Deepam 3rd April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
Episode starts with Deepa tells to Kids that their Dad left them. Kids cries along with Deepa. Murali Krishna says don’t cry, he didn’t saperated kids from you so feel happy. Deepa says Doctor babu is good that’s why he left without taking kids from me. Murali Krishna consoles them. Shravya asks Soundarya and AnandRao for breakfast. Soundarya tells her they are not hungry and she asks Shravya to visit her mom place with Deepu and Aditya so your Mom can feel better. Shravya says we can’t go to any place leaving you guys in distress, my Mom will be fine so we are not going to any place so come and have Tiffin.
AnandRao says you guys lost hope and decided that our family is not going to united anymore. Soundarya asks why is he getting hyper. AnandRao says everyone is taking their own decisions, previously we used to live like a happy family, it’s Deepa mistake too, how can she leave with kids, why can’t she take us our help, now she make us lost our peace. Shravya says don’t get hyper Father in law, my sister did wrong by going somewhere with kids but how can she stay here when your son is blaming her without realising the truth, she did correct by leaving us because it’s not good if she begs him, in that case I may slapped her, sorry if I hurt you, she leaves saying she waits at breakfast table. AnandRao asks how Shravya talked in this way? Is it because of her blood relation. Soundarya says no, Shravya talked with us like a woman who respects other woman self-respect, so let’s go to have Tiffin.
Deepa and Kids comes to stall and they gets shocked seeing Karthik preparing Tiffin’s at their stall. Varanasi and Chalam tried to stop him but he won’t listen. Customer scolds Karthik for not adding proper salt in chutney. Deepa slaps the person who scolds Karthik and says how dare you to scold him, do you know how he great he’s. Karthik says sorry and adds salt. Customer apologies to him.
Murali Krishna and Deepa along with kids tries to stop Karthik but he won’t listen. Mounitha reaches to Deepa stall and gets shocked seeing Karthik working as a server for kids and she thinks Karthik can do anything for kids and he betrayed me and she plans to teach him a lesson and goes from that place in auto.
Soundarya gives medicines to her husband. AnandRao asks if she us scared about his health. Soundarya says nothing will happen to you and I believe Deepa and kids will return to us and Karthik gets reunited with Karthik. AnandRao says think practically Karthik won’t change. Soundarya says think positively leaving your negative thoughts and let’s see what will happen.
Deepa says why Doctor babu is doing this work Dad? He is doctor and Millionaire and his Mom will get hurt if she knows that he is working at stall, why he is doing it. Karthik says you’re creating scene because I just worked at stall for few minutes than how will Mom feel if she knows her daughter in law and Granddaughters are working at stall.
Murali Krishna looks on. Deepa says she is doing the work she knows to raise her kids. Karthik says your daughter is thinking that she is talking cleverly, she dragged Kids in this mess, it’s unbearable to me when Hima is serving those customers. Deepa says I never wanted kids to work but kids goes to work at stall without informing me when I fell ill and he can know it from kids.
Precap – Karthik asks Murali Krishna how many days he planned to stay. Murali Krishna says until you return to take them but that day came so soon. Karthik says don’t dream that I came to take your Daughter. Soundarya gets shocked seeing Karthik returns to home with Deepa and kids.