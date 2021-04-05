ENTERTAINMENT

Karthika Deepam 5th April 2021 Written Update: Karthik and Deepa returns to Soundarya home with kids

Avatar
By
Posted on
Karthika Deepam 5th April 2021 Written Update: Karthik and Deepa returns to Soundarya home with kids

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Deepa says I never wanted kids to work, you can ask them, how can he blame me when he is responsible for my condition. Karthik says why she denied our help? How she thought she can raise kids? He asks Murali Krishna to answer. Murali Krishna says my daughter don’t need your crores that’s why she came far from your place but I don’t know why you’re still angry at her that’s why standing silently.

Karthik asks why you came here? You came here to search them with my Mom’s money and you have to inform my Mom once you found their whereabouts but you didn’t do it and because of your this secrecy my story came from Bhagya nagaram to Vijaya nagaram and are you expecting your younger to have all property. Murali Krishna gets shocked and says i don’t have that kind of intentions, I just stayed here to help Deepa seeing her condition. Karthik questions how long he planned to stay here. Murali Krishna says until your heart gets changed but my luck that you came here so early. Karthik says stop it, how you expected that I will take your Daughter? Dont dream theses kind of things which can never happen.

Kids comes to Karthik, He asks Murali Krishna to tell Deepa to have proper rest after taking medicines and he goes out with kids to get food parcel for everyone. Murali Krishna asks what’s his intentions. Deepa says he don’t need me but he needs kids and he is keeping something in heart and saying something that’s why its tough to know what’s he planning to do.

Mounitha reaches to Hyderabad and angrily thinks I never thought Karthik will stoop this low for kids and he proved that he is normal person but I’m not and I can go any lengths to get what I wanted, you became Cheater Karthik but I know what plan I have to implement if you change your colours so just wait for 2months than you will fell at my feet.

Shravya calls Soundarya and AnandRao to have food. They denies. Aditya says Karthik and Deepa won’t care for your emotions and Brother won’t bring her back so don’t spoil your health for them. Soundarya says true, let’s have food than she gets shocked after noticing Karthik returned to home with Deepa and kids and she shows it to everyone and welcomes them. Kids happily hugs everyone. Soundarya says our family is finally reunited so witness it happily AnandRao Garu. Aditya thanks Karthik.

Everyone feels happy. Soundarya says I wish to slap you Deepa but your face is not allowing me to do it and she praises Karthik and Deepa. AnandRao says he is unable to see clearly. Soundarya asks him to wipe tears. AnandRao happily says he don’t need any medicines. Karthik says be cool Dad and he sends kids to get freshen up. Soundarya says you make us get worried but finally you bought your wife. Karthik says I bought your Daughter in law not my life.

Precap – Karthik handovers Deepa to Soundarya. Deepa says he fulfilled his promise. Karthik says I can never forgive her and what if something happens to her? Than what’s kids position.

Episode ends.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
673
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
652
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
652
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
636
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
617
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
610
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
603
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
535
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
513
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
syracuse’s Logo syracuse’s Logo
513
LATEST

Syracuse women’s lacrosse stays undefeated with 17-10 win over Virginia Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top