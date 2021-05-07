Karthika Deepam 7th May 2021 Written Update: Soundarya gets struggled between Karthik and Deepa

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Aditya praises Karthik’s intelligence than he calls Shravya and asks her to take Sourya with her so he can talk with his brother. Karthik says you too have intelligence than he sends Sourya saying Shravya is calling her than he asks Aditya what he wants to talk with him. Aditya says Deepa is daughter in law of this house but you’re not treating her properly. Karthik tells him Deepa is not understanding him. Aditya asks why he is against Deepa entering Kitchen. Karthik says you saw what might happen if she takes so much strain on Sri Rama navami that’s why I’m stopping her to enter the kitchen for her health.

Aditya asks why can’t he tell it lovingly and I feel you’re hiding something from us so tell us what’s the truth. Karthik thinks it’s better to look like evil person than hurting you all with revealing Deepa’s health condition and she won’t follow my suggestions if I don’t behave like stubborn person. Aditya says you become stubborn person because of that Mounitha. Karthik says don’t involve Mounitha in it, confront Deepa and asks her to follow my suggestions. Aditya says what to asks her after knowing you’re ill treating her. Karthik leaves saying he don’t change his ways. Aditya thinks what’s Karthik hiding from them.

Mounitha feels happy after getting info from book and she thinks now Karthik won’t escape from her Nd it’s time for him to pay attention towards me and she calls Priyamani. Priyamani wakesup from her sleep and asks what she wanted. Mounitha asks her to get butter milk for her.

Next day Deepa in kitchen thinks about Karthik’s warning that he won’t have her Handmade food. Karthik joins his mom in the hall and asks Soundarya to leave Deepa in Kitchen if she don’t want her Granddaughters to have mother. Soundarya says she is struggling between both of them. Deepa gives coffee to them than she asks him to leave after having Tiffin and tells him about recipes she going to prepare for lunch and Dinner. Karthik stops her and questions his Mom why house people are going against his suggestion. Deepa says asks him to question me directly, he bought me here for kids and treating me like a guest by snatching my rights of wife.

Karthik says he is clear in his view. Soundarya says you’re failing to understand people Deepa, stop seeing everything in magnifier, it’s not good for you so wait for some days so everything gets settled. Deepa says her patience is gone that’s why she is confronting him. Karthik says leave it Mom, it’s tough to argue with stupids. Deepa says true I’m stupid, who came here believing you forgetting your insults.

Soundarya says your health is deteriorating because of the pain you’re bearing, just clear those misunderstandings than you can see your beloved ones. Deepa asks where to see her beloved ones when Karthik make her believe this is not her family. Karthik says she is seeing us like enemies and don’t know what she is expecting but I’m bearing everything for kids and he asks Deepa to don’t make him cross his limits. Deepa gets angry.

Episode ends.

Precap – Kids informs to Shravya and Aditya that their Mom is not at home. Deepa goes to Sriram Nagar basti and asks Varanasi to know who needs lunch boxes. Kids hugs Karthik in tears.