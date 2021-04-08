ENTERTAINMENT

Karthika Deepam 8th April 2021 Written Update: Malati saves Deepa when she falls unconscious

Avatar
By
Posted on
Karthika Deepam 5th April 2021 Written Update: Karthik and Deepa returns to Soundarya home with kids

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Karthik asks seems like your mom never remembered me. Sourya says no dad, she remembered you every moment when she saw her Kumkum and Mangalsutra. Hima tells they missed him so much. Karthik asks them to promise him that they won’t go anywhere leaving him. Kids gives their promise to Karthik which makes him emotional. Mounitha tries to do meditation but she couldn’t concentrate remembering Karthik working like servant for kids. Priyamani asks her why she looks worked. Mounitha tells her Yoga won’t suit me that’s why going to think plan to achieve my target and she asks Priyamani to get her coffee cum juice.

Next day Deepa opens Karthik room door which makes her remember the moments she shared with Karthik than she sees kids and thinks they are feeling safe here, he wants to do justice to kids but he don’t care about the injustice happening with his wife than she wakesup kids. Sourya wakes up and asks where is Dad. Deepa says don’t know. Sourya shows Tiffin board to Deepa. Karthik comesout from washroom after getting freshen up. Kids wishes him morning than they tells to Deepa that Dad bought this board because it’s reminder that we can never leave him and he even took promise from us. Deepa leaves asking them to get freshen up.

AnandRao sits in swing. Soundarya asks him what’s he thinking so much. AnandRao shares with Soundarya about his last night talk with Karthik and tells her don’t know why Karthik denied to hire Deepa in our company. Soundarya says I’m also thinking same because he looks worried even after bringing kids to home and we have to found answer from Karthik itself.

Deepa works in kitchen but she couldn’t concentrate on work remembering how Karthik insulted her by not believing her words than she throws vegetable tray and about lost her balance in dizziness but Malathi holds her at correct moment and makes her sit in the chair and gives her water. Malathi feels happy seeing Deepa at home and she goes to prepare and tells Deepa how everyone felt worried for her and she asks if her Dad bought her to home. Deepa says no, Karthik babu brought us to home. Malati feels happy and gives tea to Deepa than she advices Deepa to never leave from home because it’s your place. Deepa says Doctor babu brought me like Vantalakka not like his wife.

Karthik sees the board. Hima goes to his room and asks why he sits alone in the room. Karthik says nothing, just felt thirsty. Hima tells him that she will prepare soda. Karthik stops her and asks where she learnt the preparation. Hima tells him how she learnt at Vizayanagaram with out Deepa knowledge than says glad you bring us back otherwise Mom may still strucked at that work and she tells him Deepa miseries. Karthik stops her saying don’t raise about that idli shop because I never let you leave. Hima questions if he sends their mom. Karthik asks who told you. Hima says because you’re not facing Mom and she is staying in guest room like a Guest.

Episode ends.

Precap – Karthik asks Deepa to get ready so they can go to hospital for her health check-up. Deepa tells him her life is ruined and asks him to give clarity to her. Karthik asks why she is stubborn. Deepa tells him that he cheated her.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
747
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
745
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
744
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
732
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
721
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
719
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
677
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
637
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
602
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
597
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top