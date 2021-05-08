Karthika Deepam 8th May 2021 Written Update: Karthik decides to make Deepa found the truth through Doctor Bharati

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Karthik says don’t know what’s she expecting but I’m bearing everything seeing kids face and he warns Deepa to not raise his temper. Soundarya holds his hand. Karthik leaves from that place. Deepa says did you saw mother in law how he is behaving, what’s the use of your observation, he fulfilled promise to you so I became useless thing between both of you and she leaves.

Soundarya goes to Karthik. Karthik asks how can they make Deepa understand if she behaves in this way. Soundarya tells him it’s best to reveal the truth to Deepa before she is taking any wrong decision. Karthik says Deepa is becoming stubborn theses days so she stopped believing me so If I reveal this truth to her than she may not believe it and after seeing her today’s behaviour she won’t trust Bharathi too. Soundarya says you guys had trust issues that’s why you guys don’t have respect for eachother. Karthik says you know that she won’t believe me than why can’t you tell truth to Deepa.

Soundarya says it took me 10years to realise your misunderstandings won’t resolve with third person involvement and you’re the one who raised these misunderstandings and recently I noticed the change in you and you’re the one who found her health issues first so you’re the one who have to answer Deepa’s questions and I can’t have courage to tell her that she won’t live long because I loved her like a mother.

Karthik says how can he do it and I never revealed to my patients too. Soundarya says that’s your professional life but here it’s your responsibility to tell her as her husband so she may take care of her health thinking kids future. Karthik asks why can’t she help him. Soundarya says it’s good if you guys resolve it that’s why I’m going somewhere with your Dad for sometime so take care of your wife and house. Karthik looks on.

Bhagyalakshmi gives coffee to Murali Krishna and tells to him that she had dream that they went to Tirupati with Deepa and Karthik. Murali Krishna feels happy. Bhagyalakshmi says if Karthik and Deepa gets united clearing their differences than I will offer my hair to Swamy. Murali Krishna feels happy with Bhagyalakshmi change and tells her that Karthik will definitely change.

Karthik thinks about his Mom’s advice and he thinks to make Bharathi tell to Deepa about her condition. Mounitha goes to Bharathi clinic. Bharathi asks what’s the reason of her sudden visit. Mounitha says why can’t Karthik, you and me start corporate hospital. Bharath says Karthik hospital is big and I know you came here to talk about something so tell me is it related that Day matter we discussed.

Mounitha tells her yes than Bharathi gets Karthik’s call. Mounitha asks her to won’t tell him that she came to meet her. Bharati attends the call. Karthik asks Bharati to meet him at his hospital while she is going to home. Bharathi agrees. Mounitha asks what happened. Bharati says he wants to talk something. Mounitha says it’s about his wife for sure, go and meet him.

At home Deepa thinks Karthik’s suspicion is not resolved about my character that’s why he is still treating me like a thing and it’s not the life i wished to live and she goes out of the room with her bag.

Episode ends.

Precap – Kids informs to Shravya and Aditya that their Mom is not at home. Deepa goes to Sriram Nagar basti and asks Varanasi to know who needs lunch boxes. Kids hugs Karthik in tears.