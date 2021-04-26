Karthika Deepam: Deepa warns Mounitha to stay within her limits

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Maa TV widespread present Karthika Deepam serial is witnessing some main turning factors today of their story.

As reported earlier Deepa wakened Karthik and gave his cell to him. Karthik attended the decision and knowledgeable to Mounitha that he’s going to attend Kalyanam at Deepa father or mother’s dwelling and he invited Mounitha to Kalyanam together with Bharati. Deepa left from room in frustration. Deepa knowledgeable to youngsters that their Dad agreed to attend Kalyanam with them. Children fortunately went upstairs to pick gown to Karthik. Deepa shared her frustration with Soundarya and advised her that she gained’t attend Kalyanam however Soundarya made her perceive telling it’s her dad and mom occasion then Deepa agrees. On the best way Bharati advised to Mounitha that Deepa situation is so vital however She coudnt knowledgeable every part Karthik seeing his look after his spouse.

Within the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Murali Krishna and Bhagyalakshmi will really feel elated seeing Deepa attending Kalyanam with Karthik. Deepa will get heavy cough whereas she is making ready Prasadam. Children feels fearful. Karthik scolds Deepa for getting into the cooking space. Soundarya tells him she is the one who requested her to organize Prasadam. Karthik asks Mounitha to make Deepa perceive. Mounitha asks Deepa to hear Karthik phrases and asks her to take tablets. Deepa will get indignant and warns Mounitha to behave like a visitor by figuring out her limits.

Can Deepa discovered about her well being situation? How will Mounitha use this example in her favour?

All these questions will likely be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what’s going to occur subsequent in your favourite present, hold checking this area for brand spanking new and unique updates.