Karthika Deepam: Karthik serves to the customer in place of Hima – Tellyexpress

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Maa TV popular show Karthika Deepam serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story.

As reported earlier Sourya says let’s inform Dad about Mom’s health then he will take us back and Mom will get the best treatment. Hima says don’t call him because he will take us but won’t accept Mom and she will be alone without us. Sourya says true and she feels emotional. Hima consoles her. Mounitha calls Karthik but he cuts the call then she feels confused and goes to Bhagya Lakshmi’s place and gets to know Murali Krishna didn’t inform anyone about Deepa. Deepa reaches to home from the hospital. Sourya and Hima ask Deepa to take a rest until she gets fine and they tell her that they will manage the stall with Chalam and Varanasi’s help. Deepa denies but Sourya won’t listen to her. Hima gives tablets to Deepa. Sourya gives her Mom milk. Hima asks if he ever went to her Dad for treatment. Deepa says many times because your Dad always treats people for free. Murali Krishna thinks Karthik insulting words about Deepa than he tells your family is good and they can go any lengths to help others. Sourya asks why they left my MomWhat’s my Mom mistake? Why my Dad is not liking her. Deepa says leave it.

In the upcoming episode viewers gonna witness that Sourya prepares juice and asks what’s the need to keep that kumkum. Deepa says you don’t know anything I feel like your dad is near me whenever I wear this kumkum and fills her hairline.  Customers ask for chutney. Karthik reaches to Deepa’s stall and gets shocked by Hima’s state. Hima about to serve chutney then Karthik stops her and serves chutney to customers. Hima shows Karthik to Murali Krishna and hugs her Dad in tears.

How will Karthik react after seeing Hima state? Can Karthik found the truth with the test report?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show, keep checking this space for new and exclusive updates.

