Karthika Deepam: Soundarya gets shocked seeing Karthik bringing Deepa and kids home – Tellyexpress

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News, and Upcoming Twist, on TellyExpress.com

Maa TV popular show Karthika Deepam serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story.

As reported earlier Deepa and Kids come to stall and they get shocked seeing Karthik preparing tiffins. Varanasi and Chalam tried to stop him but he won’t listen. The customer scolds Karthik for not adding proper salt in chutney. Deepa slaps the person who scolds Karthik and says how dare you scold him, do you know how great he’s. Customer apologies to Karthik. Murali Krishna and Deepa along with the kids tries to stop Karthik but he won’t listen. Mounitha reaches to Deepa’s stall and gets shocked seeing Karthik working as a server and she plans to teach him a lesson and goes from that place in auto. Later Deepa says why Doctor babu is doing this work, his Mom can’t bear it If she finds this news. Karthik says you dragged Kids in this mess, how you thought I can bear it if Hima is working at the stall. Deepa says I never wanted kids to work but Hima goes without my knowledge.

In the upcoming episode viewers gonna witness that Karthik asks Murali Krishna how many days he planned to stay here. Murali Krishna says until you return to take them but that day came so soon and it’s my luck. Karthik says don’t dream that I came to take your Daughter and he leaves. Murali Krishna asks what he meant. Deepa says he kept something in his heart and talking something. Soundarya gets shocked seeing Karthik returns home with Deepa and the kids and she shows them to AnandRao and others.

How Mounitha gonna teach a lesson to Karthik? When Karthik gonna realize his mistake?

