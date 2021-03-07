Karthikeya 2: Anupam Kher as Dhanvantari! – TheMiracleTech

It is known that the superhit mystery thriller is becoming a sequel to Karthikeya. The sequel is named Karthikeya 2 and the film’s unit started shooting in Gujarat a few days back.

Now, there is an exciting update on the project. The makers have released a new video as they welcome Anupam Kher, one of India’s biggest actors, to the project.

“Karthikeya 2 welcomes one of India’s biggest actors – Anupam Kher ji,” the video states.

Anupam Kher will be seen as Dhanvantari in a pivotal role in the film and he will be joining the set soon.

Chandu Mondeti, who impregnates Karthikeya, will direct the sequel. People Media Factory and Abhishak Aggarwal Arts are producing the film. Nikhil has played the role of a doctor in the film.

