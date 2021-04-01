Karthi’s Sultan full movie leaked for online download soon after release – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Sultan is an Indian Tamil-language action thriller film released on 2 April 2021. The film had Karthi and Rashmika Mandana in lead roles and was written and directed by Bakkhiraj Kannan. The film has suffered a lot on the first day.

Sultan was leaked and is now available online for download and streaming for free. This will worry the producers and producers of the film. See full details about the leaks and the film below.

Sultan leaked for full movie download:

Sultan was pirated with illegal piracy websites in India. There are TamilMav, TamilRockers, MovieRulz and many other websites that promote piracy in our country. These sites also upload web series, album songs along with movies.

We hope Sultan’s film unit will eliminate the issue as they are already trying to remove the film from these sites. You can also help the film unit by reporting piracy links circulating on social media. We urge you to report those links to cybercrime or film units via social media.

About the film Sultan:

Sultan is an action thriller set in a village. It appears to be a family drama film as the trailer depicts the family of the protagonist. We do not have any information about the film’s Synopsis at the moment as the directors do not want to tell anything about the film’s story.

The film stars Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, and Satish in the lead roles and Karthi and Rashmika in the lead roles. The film is the first film for Rashmika in Tamil cinema. SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu have produced the film under their banner Dream Warrior Pictures.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music and background score for the film. Sathyan Sorian handled cinematography while Reuben edited the film Sultan. We hope that the film Sultan will perform well and get good results.