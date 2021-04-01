LATEST

Karthi’s Sultan full movie leaked for online download soon after release – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Karthi's Sultan full movie leaked for online download soon after release - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Sultan is an Indian Tamil-language action thriller film released on 2 April 2021. The film had Karthi and Rashmika Mandana in lead roles and was written and directed by Bakkhiraj Kannan. The film has suffered a lot on the first day.

Sultan was leaked and is now available online for download and streaming for free. This will worry the producers and producers of the film. See full details about the leaks and the film below.

Contents hide
1 Sultan leaked for full movie download:
2 About the film Sultan:

Sultan leaked for full movie download:

Sultan was pirated with illegal piracy websites in India. There are TamilMav, TamilRockers, MovieRulz and many other websites that promote piracy in our country. These sites also upload web series, album songs along with movies.

We hope Sultan’s film unit will eliminate the issue as they are already trying to remove the film from these sites. You can also help the film unit by reporting piracy links circulating on social media. We urge you to report those links to cybercrime or film units via social media.

About the film Sultan:

Sultan is an action thriller set in a village. It appears to be a family drama film as the trailer depicts the family of the protagonist. We do not have any information about the film’s Synopsis at the moment as the directors do not want to tell anything about the film’s story.

The film stars Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, and Satish in the lead roles and Karthi and Rashmika in the lead roles. The film is the first film for Rashmika in Tamil cinema. SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu have produced the film under their banner Dream Warrior Pictures.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music and background score for the film. Sathyan Sorian handled cinematography while Reuben edited the film Sultan. We hope that the film Sultan will perform well and get good results.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
442
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
420
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
402
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
399
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
392
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
387
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
364
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
354
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
352
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
341
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top