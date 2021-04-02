Karthi’s Sultan Movie First (First) Day Box Office Collection Report Audience Review – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

The most prominent Kollywood actor Karthi is coming back on the big screen with his upcoming action thriller Sultan. Well, Karthi Silver is coming back to the screen after a gap of 2 years. He was last seen in Kaiti, released in 2019. The film was released on 2 April 2021. The film is coming with immense publicity and it could provide a powerful competition for Karthi’s upcoming release. However, Sultan is also causing a fuss due to his star cast. So far, the cine-lovers have been waging a face-to-face battle between the Sultan and the Wild Dog.

Sultan

Apart from this, the film is coming with great expectations at the box office. According to cine-goers, Sultan contains all the rich and entertaining elements that can lead to box office success. According to the leading star’s latest conversation with some of the most prestigious media sources. Karthi said that the film is loaded with breathtaking action sequences and is made for the big screen. Simultaneously, it was revealed that Sultan is a family entertainer.

Along with Karthi, Sultan featured national crush Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. Rashmika is one of the most prominent South film industry actresses who mainly works in Telugu and Kannada language films. She is one of the highest-grossing actresses in Telugu and Kannada cinema. She was last seen in an action drama Pogaru and this will be the actress’ second release in the coming year. Apart from this, Rashmika also played the most awaited and hyped films in the lead role Pushpa which included Allu Arjun and Mission Majnu.

Sulakhan is directed and written by Bakiryaj Kannan and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the production banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film is edited by Ruben while cinematography is managed by Sathyan Sorian. The film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja while the music has been composed by Vivek Mervin.

With Karthi and Rashmika in the lead cast, Sultan played Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, and Satish in lead roles. We suggest that everyone enjoy the film, but do not violate any guidelines. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates of Sultan Box Office Collection.

