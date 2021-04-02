ENTERTAINMENT

Karthi’s (Sulthan) 1st Day Box Office Collection Total Earning Report Income Business

The Kollywood movie “Sultan” Has been released at the box office and it is also a comeback movie of actor “Karthi”. He has worked in a movie 2 years ago. His last release was Kaithi which was released in 2019. He has made his acting debut in Tollywood with the film Paruthiveeran in 2017. The actor has contributed an overall 21 stocks in Bollywood. He has given 6-Hit, 2 Superhit, 2 Blockbuster, and 13 flop movies. He has worked in more than 15 Tamil movies. He has majorly worked in Tamil cinema. He has won three Filmfare Awards South, a SIIMA Award, and Edison Award. He has joined Mani Ratnam as an assistant director. He offered as a lead actor in the movie Paruthiveeraan in 2007.

He has won Filmfare Award for Best Actor. He worked in the movie Aayirathil Oruvan which is an action-adventure film in 2010. His most popular movie was Paiyaa, Siruthai, Madras, Thozha, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Naan Mahaan Alia, Kadaikutty Singam and Kaithi. The actor is also a social activist who works in the club “Makkal Nala Mandram” to promote awareness of lysosomal storage disease. welfare activities. In the female lead role, Rashmika will be starring opposite Karthi in this movie. Supportive actors Yogi Babu, Lal, Napolean will be seen in the lead role. Rashmika Mandanna is an Indian actress who works in Telugu and Kannada movies.

She has started her career in 2016 when she worked as a lead actress in the movie “Kirik Party”. Rashmika then worked in two more films name “Anjani Putra” and “Chamak” which were successful movies of her career. She has become the National crush on social media. Rashmika is the highest-paid actress in Telugu and Kannada cinema. She worked in a Telugu movie which is “Chalo” and it was a super hit movie of her career. In 2018, she worked opposite Vijay Deverkonda in Geetha Govindam and became the highest profit film in Telugu Cinema.

She has seen in a commercial film “Kirik Party”, “Anjani Putra”, “Chalo”, “Yajamana”, “Sarileru Neekevvaru”, “Bheeshma” and “Chamak” 2016. Sultan movie is directed by Bakiryaj Kannan and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Ruben has edited the cinematography which is managed by Sathyan Sorian. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music in the film. The movie has collected Rs. 11.7 crores on its first day. The first-day collection of Tamil Nadu is around Rs. 5.1 Crores. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

