Karthi’s Sulthan Movie First (1st) Day Box Office Collection Report Audience Review







One of the most prominent Kollywood actor Karthi is coming back on the big screen along with his upcoming action thriller Sulthan. Well, after a gap of 2 years Karthi is coming back on the silver screen. He was last seen in Kaithi released in 2019. The movie has been slated for its theatrical release on 2 April 2021. Well, the movie is clashing alongside the release of Wild Dog featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead role. The movie is coming with immense hype and it might provide a potent competition to Karthi’s upcoming release. However, Sulthan is also generating fuss because of its star cast. As of now, cine-goers are assuming a neck to neck face-off between Sulthan and Wild Dog.

Besides, the movie is coming with huge expectations at the box office. According to the cine-goers, Sulthan has to contain all the thriving and entertaining elements which can lead movie toward the success at the box office. According to the latest interaction of the lead star with some of the most reputed media sources. Karthi shares that the movie is loaded with breathtaking action sequences and it is made for the big screen. Along with that, it came to know that Sulthan is a family entertainer.

Along with Karthi, Sulthan cast the national crush Rashmika Mandanna appearing in the female lead. Rashmika is one of the most prominent South Film Industry actresses who mainly works in Telugu and Kannada language movies. She is among the highest-paid actresses in Telugu and Kannada cinema. She was last seen in an action drama Pogaru and it will be the second release of the actress in the ongoing year. Apart from that Rashmika also roped in the lead cast of much anticipated and publicized movies Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun and Mission Majnu in the same year.

Sulthan is directed and written by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and produced by S. R Prakash Babu and S.R Prabhu under the production banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The movie has been edited by Ruben while the cinematography is managed by Sathyan Sooryan. The movie is scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja whereas the music composed by Vivek Mervin.

Alongside the lead cast Karthi and Rashmika, Sulthan cast Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, and Sathish appearing in the major roles.