Kartik and Ranveer's face-off to bring drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kartik and Ranveer's face-off to bring drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Drama to galore in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Within the upcoming episode, Ranveer and Kartik will share a chat with one another. Sirat will spot Kartik speaking with somebody and can resolve to examine. Do Sirat will be capable of see Ranveer? Nicely time will solely inform.

To date within the episode it’s seen, Sirat jumps out of pleasure submit Kairav announce her winner. Kartik asks Sirat to manage. Sirat apologizes to Goenka’s. Riya will get envy. Suwarna reward Kairav for making good resolution. She says Sirat’s idol is standing completely different. Forward, Suhasini asks Karitk and Sirat to select up their idol.

Karitk recollects her moments with Naira. Sirat imagines Ranveer. She recollects her previous with Ranveer. Within the flashback; Sirat asks Ranveer if he’ll all the time hold quick for her. Ranveer says to Sirat why he’ll hold quick when she won’t round. Sirat asks Ranveer to maintain quick in her reminiscence. Again to actuality; Sirat says she won’t hold any false hope. Right here, Ranveer says he’ll all the time hold quick for Sirat.

There, Sirat asks Kartik if he all the time went with Naira to the identical temple. Kartik says sure. Sirat asks whether it is tough for him to carry out the Puja together with her. She provides she too have good reminiscences of Gangaur competition with Ranveer. Later, Ranveer alongside along with his buddy and Sirat together with Goenka’s attain the identical temple. Sirat recollects her moments with Ranveer. She fails to see Ranveer.

Will probably be attention-grabbing to look at what drama Ranveer and Sirat’s face-off will herald Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Don’t miss watching the present mon-sat on Star Plus.

Keep tuned with us for extra information, spoilers and newest updates.

