Kartik and Sirat First Ghanghoor Pooja

Now with out losing additional time, let’s begins with the small print of the upcoming episodes the present begins with Kartik who’s watching Sirat. Kairav offers compliments to Sirat that she is wanting lovely on this look. Sirat thanks him and says thanks for the praise in any other case she feels she is wanting bizarre on this costume as she likes to put on tracksuits largely. Kairav says each event has totally different attires and the apparel you wore proper now’s meant for Pooja.

Then Sirat goes to Kartik and asks how she is wanting and Kartik says you look lovely after which he misses Naira. Afterward, Kairav asks her to pose as he’ll click on her footage after which she makes her favourite pose and Kartik begins clicking her footage and in a while they clicked a household image collectively. On the opposite aspect, Rhea talks to Sheela and says she gave the mistaken handle to him. Sheela says it isn’t doable as Mukesh can’t give her the mistaken handle perhaps he will get the mistaken handle from some other place.

Rhea acquired offended together with her and says if she won’t give her the proper handle of Ranvir’s residence she’s going to inform the whole lot Kartik and he’ll throw her out of this home as effectively from Jaisalmer’s home. On the opposite aspect, Kairav asks Sirat to carry out effectively within the competitors and win it however Rhea says it won’t straightforward for her to win. Nani talks to Dadi and says as soon as Sirat will calm down correctly then she will die peacefully. Kartik comes there and says they need to inform Naksh about Sirat however Dadi says he’s not right here then Kartik says he’ll speak to him however Dadi tells him she’s going to speak to him he simply no want to fret about that.

Then the women begin the preparation and begin adorning the idols to be able to win the competitors and Kartik tells them to not do any form of dishonest on this competitors. All of them are celebrating the Gangaur competition with pleasure as that is the primary Gangaur of Kartik and Sirat.