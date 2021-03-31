ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik ask Sirat to marry him ?: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kartik ask Sirat to marry him ?: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Drama to galore in Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan starring show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Kartik bringing twist in Sirat’s life!

In the upcoming episode, Kartik will apologize to Sirat for his behaviour. He will further ask Sirat for society’s sake they need to give their relationship a name. Kartik will ask Sirat to fake marry him for society sake. How Sirat will react on Kartik’s demand, will be interesting to watch.

So far in the episodes it is seen, Suhasini goes to Kartik. She tries to make Kartik understand that God made him say all those think as Kairav pray to Lord to unite him with Sirat. Suhasini says Kairav finds Naira in Sirat not only by face but by heart too. She ask Kartik for Kairav’s sake he should reconsider his decision. Suhasini ask Kartik to talk with Sirat. Kartik says to Suhasini he can’t betray Naira. He decide to apologize to Sirat. Kartik walks out from the room. Manish think Suhasini is supporting Sirat and gets furious. Ahead, Kartik decides to talk with Sirat. He receives Kairav’s letter and stands shocked reading the letter.

Ahead, Kartik learns from Mauri that Sirat is not at home. He goes to check Sirat. On the road, Kartik and Sirat both bumps into a lady who signal duo how their path will cross with each other. Karitk find Sirat and ask her if they can talk for 2 mins. Sirat ignore Kartik. Kartik enter the boxing ring. Meanwhile, Kairav, Suhasini and Mauri pray to God for Sirat and Kartik.

Later, Sirat punch Kartik. Kartik gets furious. He turn boxer and fights with Sirat. Kartik and Sirat punch each other. Sirat confront Kartik.

