Kartik in a fix: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Tellyexpress

Kartik in a fix: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on TellyExpress.com

Drama to galore in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Kartik in the heat of moment announce that he is ready to marry Sirat.

In the episode it is seen, Kartik ask Mainsh what issue he has with Sirat. Mainsh ask Kartik what relationship he share with Sirat. Kartik quotes Sirat rescued Kairav’s life twice thus he share bond with Sirat. Argument over Sirat happen. Mainsh accuse Kartik for showing extra concern for Sirat. He accuse Sirat for misusing Kairav’s and Kartik’s emotion. Mainsh ask Kartik to throw Sirat out from his house and life. He ask Kartik to focus on Riya instead of Sirat. Manish reveal to Karti about his alliance with Riya. Kartik stands shocked.

Mainsh ask Kartik why he is shocked as if he don’t know about it. Kartik says to Mainsh that he is mistaken as he didn’t said yes to marry Riya. Mainsh learn that Kartik and Akhilesh didn’t had a conversation over wedding. Kartik ask Mainsh how he thought that he is ready for wedding. Riya says to Surekha that her wedding with Kartik will not happen. She ask Surekha to do something. Surekha ask Riya to keep calm as Mainsh and Kartik is angry. Later, Kartik refuses to marry Riya. He says to Mainsh that Riya don’t exist for him. In the heat of moment, Kartik also add that if he want him to get marry than he will marry Sirat. He says no one other than Sirat can take care of his children. Mainsh ask Kartik if he is ready to marry Sirat. Kartik says yes and stands shocked. Sirat stands stunned too. She run out from the house.

Now in the upcoming episode, Kartik will confuse over his feelings for Sirat. Suhasini will ask Kartik to consider Sirat.

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.

x