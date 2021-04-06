ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik receives a shocking news in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kartik receives a shocking news in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

High voltage drama ahead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Akshu missing from Goneka house.

So far in the episode, Sirat agree to marry Kartik for Kairav’s sake. Goenka’s perform pre-wedding ritual of Sirat and Kartik. Sirat decides to reveal about her past to Kartik. Meanwhile, Riya and Mainsh plots against Sirat. Riya bring Sheela to Goenka house. Sheela tells to Goenka’s and Sirat that Mukesh left her because of second woman. She cries. Sirat accuse Sheela and says she is lying. She asks Sheela to leave. Mainsh stops Sheela from leaving the house. Sirat says to Mainsh she know Sheela well and accuse that latter is doing drama. Mainsh refuses to listen to Sirat and question her upbringing. He asks Sirat not to interrupt when he is talking. Mainsh asks Suwarna to take care of Sheela.

Sheela says to Goenka’s that she didn’t want to trouble them. She says she will leave the house with Sonu. Sheela calls Sonu and further later. Sirat thinks Sheela is doing drama yet again. Suwarna and Sirat takes Sheela inside. Sonu worries for Sheela.

Ahead, Sheela gains her consciousness back. Riya asks Suwarna to take Sonu as she will take care of Sheela. Sheela wakes up and Riya asks her to spill the beans on Sirat’s past. Riya adds as per the promise she brought her inside big house. Sheela see Kartik standing at door and change the talk. She tells to Riya that she did wrong with Sirat and regret hurting her. Riya does drama and asks Sheela to apologize to Sirat. Kartik leaves the place. Riya smirks. Later, Sheela refuses to reveal Sirat’s past to Riya. Riya gets irked.

Now in the upcoming episode, Sirat will play with Akshu. Kartik will leave Akshu with Sirat. Sometimes later, Akshu will go missing. Kartik will scold Sirat for her carelessness. Do Sirat will be able to bring back Akshu? Well, keep watching the show for more entertainment.

