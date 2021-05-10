Kartik to convince Ranveer to stay with Goenka’s: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is witnessing high voltage drama. Ranveer and Sirat’s face-off happens. Duo misunderstanding gets cleared. Sirat feels guilty for doubting Ranveer’s love post learning he took Chauhan’s bullet to save her. Ranveer and Sirat’s emotional reunion happen.

Meanwhile, Kartik learns from Chandan that Chauhan’s goons are after Ranveer and Sirat yet again. He alerts Kartik. Kartik informs Ranveer and Sirat about the same. Ranveer refuses to escape and says he will face his father’s goon. Sirat too support Ranveer. Kartik asks Ranveer and Sirat to stop over reacting. He says to Ranveer once he saved him and Sirat from his father that doesn’t mean every time he will be able to. Kartik asks Sirat and Ranveer to sit in the car.

Ranveer, Sirat and Kartik recalls their moments with each other. Ranveer gets a call from Chandan. He asks Chandan to tell where he is as he wants to come to him. Chandan asks Ranveer to be where he is as Chauhan is looking for him to kill him. Ranveer says he is not scared of Chauhan. Chandan asks Ranveer not to come back. Ranveer asks Kartik to stop the car. Kartik refuses to listen to Ranveer.

Ranveer walks out from the car. He tells to Kartik that he wants to face Chauhan along with Sirat. Kartik convince Ranveer not to take a decision in hurry. He says to Ranveer that Chauhan is same and he can even kill Sirat this time. Ranveer says to Kartik that he wants to take responsibility of Sirat. Kartik looks at Ranveer. He further convinces Ranveer to stay back with Goenka’s.

Now in the upcoming episode, Ranveer will see bonding of Sirat and Kairav and feel bad. Here, Kartik will think to once again convince Kairav. He will decide to reveal to Kairav about Ranveer and Sirat. What interesting turn Kartik, Kairav, Sirat and Ranveer’s life will take, will be interesting to watch. Keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai mon-sat on Star Plus and Hotstar.