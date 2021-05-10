ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik to convince Ranveer to stay with Goenka’s: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is witnessing high voltage drama. Ranveer and Sirat’s face-off happens. Duo misunderstanding gets cleared. Sirat feels guilty for doubting Ranveer’s love post learning he took Chauhan’s bullet to save her. Ranveer and Sirat’s emotional reunion happen.

Meanwhile, Kartik learns from Chandan that Chauhan’s goons are after Ranveer and Sirat yet again. He alerts Kartik. Kartik informs Ranveer and Sirat about the same. Ranveer refuses to escape and says he will face his father’s goon. Sirat too support Ranveer. Kartik asks Ranveer and Sirat to stop over reacting. He says to Ranveer once he saved him and Sirat from his father that doesn’t mean every time he will be able to. Kartik asks Sirat and Ranveer to sit in the car.

Ranveer, Sirat and Kartik recalls their moments with each other.  Ranveer gets a call from Chandan. He asks Chandan to tell where he is as he wants to come to him. Chandan asks Ranveer to be where he is as Chauhan is looking for him to kill him. Ranveer says he is not scared of Chauhan. Chandan asks Ranveer not to come back. Ranveer asks Kartik to stop the car. Kartik refuses to listen to Ranveer.

Ranveer walks out from the car. He tells to Kartik that he wants to face Chauhan along with Sirat. Kartik convince Ranveer not to take a decision in hurry. He says to Ranveer that Chauhan is same and he can even kill Sirat this time. Ranveer says to Kartik that he wants to take responsibility of Sirat. Kartik looks at Ranveer. He further convinces Ranveer to stay back with Goenka’s.

Now in the upcoming episode, Ranveer will see bonding of Sirat and Kairav and feel bad. Here, Kartik will think to once again convince Kairav. He will decide to reveal to Kairav about Ranveer and Sirat. What interesting turn Kartik, Kairav, Sirat and Ranveer’s life will take, will be interesting to watch. Keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai mon-sat on Star Plus and Hotstar.

Related Items:

Most Popular

73
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
20
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top