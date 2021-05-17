Kartika Deepam 17th May 2021 Written Update: Murali Krishna feels restless because of his dream

Kartika Deepam Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Story on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Deepa says don’t know what’s the purpose of my life, won’t I have any Destination station except Death? Karthik says I know you may went to depression that’s why I didn’t revealed this truth to you but you’re becoming stubborn day by day that’s why I told you and if you’re crying in this way than kids may found it, how will they bear it when you can’t? Medicines and your will power can treat your condition and I’m here to take care of your treatment so don’t get scared. Deepa smiles and asks why he didn’t want to console her by placing his hand. Karthik places his hand on her shoulder and says nothing like that I lost in my thoughts. Deepa cries holding his hand and says untill now you didn’t hold my hand in these 10years but glad atleast you’re supporting me during my death, thanks Doctor babu, she leaves to her room after kissing his hand.

Murali Krishna wakes up shouting Deepa. Bhagyalakshmi makes him drink water and asks what happened. Murali Krishna says he got dream that something happened to Deepa. Bhagyalakshmi says it’s just dream. Murali Krishna says I’m not good father and he tells her that he is going to search his daughter. Bhagyalakshmi stops him telling Karthik will found her and don’t get sad because Deepa will return for her kids. Murali Krishna says don’t stop me because my dream is haunting me. Bhagyalakshmi asks where you can search? Think about myself too, Soundarya can found Deepa but what will happen to me if something happens to you and she asks Murali Krishna to sleep. Murali Krishna asks her to sleep, that time she calls Deepa.

Karthik notices Murali Krishna is calling Deepa. Deepa comes out and asks who’s calling. Karthik says it’s your Dad so go and sleep. Deepa says maybe something happened to Dad. Karthik stops her and attends the call. Bhagyalakshmi gives phone to Murali Krishna hearing make voice. Murali Krishna asks who’s speaking. Karthik tells him he is Karthik and he tells to Deepa that his Dad is fine. Murali Krishna asks if Deepa is fine. Karthik tells him Deepa is fine. Bhagyalakshmi takes phone and tells him how Murali Krishna behaved because of his bad dream. Murali Krishna asks where’s Deepa. Karthik says Deepa is at Sriram Nagar basti. Murali Krishna asks him to make Deepa talk with him. Karthik asks Deepa to tell Murali Krishna that she is fine.

Deepa talks with her Dad. Murali Krishna asks her to return to his place. Deepa says I don’t want to be cause problems to anyone. Murali Krishna says let’s discuss it tomorrow so sleep peacefully. Deepa says from here onwards it’s going to be peaceful. Murali Krishna says he wants her peacefulness only and she cries thinking who will console her Dad after her death. Karthik says I gave phone to console him so stop your crying. Deepa asks her Dad to sleep telling him that Karthik is with her and promises him that she won’t leave anywhere from nowonwards. Murali Krishna says Sleep without any disturbance because Doctor babu is with you. Deepa agrees and cuts the call wiping her tears. Karthik tells her how her Dad scolded him in the evening and says he is worried for you. Deepa sleeps on bed while thinking about her Dad situation.

Episode ends.

Precap – Deepa says I’m going to die without fulfilling my small wishes. Karthik asks her to don’t talk about death. Deepa says wish you have love on my in place of pity feeling Karthik. Karthik looks on. Deepa says it’s my dream to call you with name that’s fulfilled, another wish want to share coffee with you in the same glass.