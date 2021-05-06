Kartika Deepam 6th May 2021 Written Update: Deepa gets upset with Karthik’s harsh behaviour

Kartika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Deepa says he thinks I’m not enough to become his wife, can’t I enough to cook food also? Soundarya says last 10years he used to misunderstand you and now you’re misunderstanding his intentions, don’t know how many years I need to unite you guys, he just want you to take rest. Deepa says he want me to behave like guest, he just bought me here for kids. Soundarya says stop me, it’s tough to listen. Deepa says you heard when your taunt about me but now you can’t bear anything against him. Soundarya asks her to stop thinking in negative way and advices her to don’t take rash decisions. Deepa says don’t worry i won’t leave from here until I die. Soundarya asks her to stop talking about death. Deepa leaves.

Mounitha arranges food on dining table. Bharathi joins her and asks what she wants to discuss with her. Mounitha says she couldn’t bear Karthik depressed state and asks her about details of Deepa’s health condition. Bharathi says she already discussed it with Karthik and it’s not good to tell others. Mounitha says until now Karthik is here and I advised him to reveal the truth to Deepa. Bharathi says it’s not good idea. Mounitha says Deepa is misunderstanding Karthik intentions so she won’t take medicines regularly until she get to know about her condition. Bharati tells her it’s wrong to love married men. Mounitha says I loved Karthik before his marriage only, leave about it and tell if their is any chance for Deepa survival. Bharati says situation is critical and now everything is in Karthik’s hand.

Karthik reaches to home and notices Deepa preparing food and pickle in the kitchen. Everyone gets tensed. Karthik asks what’s she preparing. Sourya sats Mom is preparing Kashayam for everyone. Karthik asks where is his mom. Sourya tells him she is upstairs than he goes to meet his Mom. Kids goes to Deepa and informs them that Dad came to home and he noticed you’re preparing Kashayam so he went to meet Granny. Bharathi agrees to support Mounitha as friend and leaves.

Kids discusses to go somewhere. Karthik asks where they are planning to go. Deepa says kids wants to go for shopping. Sourya asks him to come along with them. Karthik says he can’t because of his surgery at hospital. Sourya tells him they meet him at hospital so they can go to lunch. Karthik says days are not good so don’t plan any outing and he leaves after indirectly warning Deepa to not go anywhere taking kids. Deepa sits sadly. Sourya says no need of shopping mom because I will use Hima clothes. Deepa asks them to play with Deepu than she thinks why Karthik is treating her like an outsider and hurting in every matter.

Aditya plans to confront Karthik for Deepa but he feels confused when Karthik brings Sourya along with him. Karthik asks why he called him. Aditya says nothing and he asks Sourya to go downstairs but she denies and goes aside. Aditya praises his brother intelligence.

Episode ends.

Precap – Deepa says your son make me to consider this is not my family than where can I found my beloved ones. Soundarya says she is failing to judge people. Karthik says I’m bearing everything for kids, he warns her to don’t make him cross his limit.