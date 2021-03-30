Kartika Deepam: Karthik feels bad about Deepa health condition

Karthika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Maa TV popular show Karthika Deepam serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story.

As reported earlier Mounitha returns home and thinks so Murali Krishna didn’t inform anyone about Deepa location and it’s happy news for me but what happened to Karthik? The next day she goes to Karthik’s house and gets to know he is not at home. Sourya wakes up Deepa giving tea. Deepa asks where is Hima. Sourya says Hima went to stall with Grandpa. Deepa asks why she went! I don’t like if you guys work. Sourya says until you get fine one will be with you and another one will be at the stall. Soundarya calls Karthik and questions him when he gonna return to home. Karthik says I will return once my work is done. Soundarya tells to AnandRao that Karthik didn’t disclose anything about his work. The customer asks Hima to get him a chutney. Hima about to serve him but Karthik stops her and serves chutney to the customer. Hima goes back from Karthik and Varanasi takes Chutney bowl from Karthik. Hima shows Karthik to Murali Krishna and he gets shocked. Karthik notices the hotel’s name.

In the upcoming episode viewers gonna witness that Hima cries holding his dad then she happily takes Karthik to inside where Deepa coughs heavily. Hima goes to Deepa and asks what happened to Mom then she tells her that Dad is here. Deepa notices Karthik in her blurred vision and she rushes to him hurriedly and hugs him in tears. Karthik feels bad seeing Deepa state and he hugs her back.

How will Karthik react with Deepa condition? Can Karthik found the truth and reunite with Deepa?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

