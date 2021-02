Karunakaran (actor) wiki, biography, age, cinema, pictures

Karunakaran is a Tamil film actor, known for playing comedies in Tamil films. He rose to fame with his brilliant performance Sudhu Kavavam (2013), Yamirukka Bemay (2014), and Jigarthanda (2014), before becoming a regular cast member in Tamil comedy films.

Reality Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothing company House KH House of Khaddar ‘in the grand finale of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. He said that he got the spark for the idea during his recent election campaign, especially after visiting the weavers of Kanchipuram. Given his difficulties, particularly after the lockdown, the actor decided to start a Khadi branding company with several international designers and promote handsome products. Indian fashion costume designer Amrit Ram is also part of the team. The official announcement of KH HOD OF KHADDAR has been made on the final episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Compassionate statement

Karunakaran was born 21 September 1981 In Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. His father was a Raw agent and he grew up in New Delhi. Earlier, while Karunakaran was visiting Trichy with his parents, he met short film producer and friend Nalan Kumarasamy in Chennai. He did his secondary schooling from Sri Akalandeshwari Vidyalaya, Trichy and graduated in Chemical Engineering. University literature. After graduation, he worked as an IT professional at Accenture.

Later, Director nalan He was approached to work in a short film, where he was making for the television reality show, Nalaya Iyakunwar. He also acted Beautiful Movies in brief roles. He came to limelight after painting Vijay SethupathiFriend in Karthik Subbaraj’s Pizza (2012). Nalan later cast him in his feature film debut Sudhu KavavamFor which Karunakaran’s performance was praised by critics and garnered critical acclaim.

Compassionate biography

Name Compassionate Real Name Compassionate Surname Compassionate The business Indian film actor, comedian and screen writer Date of birth 21 September 1981 Ages 37 father’s name Yet to be updated Mother’s name Yet to be updated The height 1.73 m weight 65 kg religion Hindu educational qualification chemical engineer school Sri Akalindeshwari Vidyalaya Secondary School, Trichy College Shanmuga Arts and Science College, Thanjavur Hobby Writing and cricket Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India the nationality Indian married Yes wife’s name Thendral Current City Chennai, India

Karunakaran movies

notes 2012 Kalakalappu Kumar Pizza Raghavan Malai Pozhudhin Mayakathilya Devendran 2013 Sudhu Kavavam Arumayi Pragasam Nominee, Vijay Award for Best Supporting Actor Theya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru Author too 2014 Yamirukka Baymay Sharath Nominee, Vijay Award for Best Comedian Jigarthanda Oroni Antham Thalmurai Siddha Vaidya Sigamani Palpandi Adam Jacomoda Call taxi panneer Or Shaji Linga Kothandam Kappal Kanagasabhapathi 2015 Mahabalipuram Kumar Nanbenda Thangadurai Enimi Ipadithan Indru Netru Nalai Pulivati ​​Arumugam Vasuvam Saravananam on Padichwanga Gautam Uppu Karuvadu Chandran 2014 Jethu Kanungo Navarsa Thilagam Alangaram Kanithan Balaji Namaste naan pei pesuren Dr. Saravanan To 2 Kumaran Iraivi Ramesh Oru Naal Kuthu Raghavendran Jackson Durai Veera Iru mugan Peter Thodari Rest Prandhu sela va Arun 2017 Enkku Vaitha Adimgal Ramesh Adagappapathu majjanangalaya Thiri Friend of the creature Discretion Arumai Prakasam (APS) Hara Har Mahadevki Kumru 2018 Reverse method Low Seer Veera Pachamuthu Kalavu Gajanikanth RK Nagar Filming Jayakira Kuthira Filming Silukkuvarupatti Singam Kaner Anjali Filming Kadikar Manithargal Shaitan ka bachcha Filming Sema Botha Agatha Podhu Nalan Karudhi Vallavanuku Vallavan Filming Muratu Kuthu in Iruttu Ariyal Shivaranjinyam inum sila pangulum Anwarugal Thodarkadhai (2019) Filming

